ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devil Wears Prada 2: Meryl Streep Tells Karan Johar Returning As Miranda Priestly 'Felt Right'; Sequel Talks Began 3 Years After Original

Talking to Johar about her role that won her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nod, Streep shared, "I think that Miranda is not everybody's idea of a role model for a good boss. But I think that she is someone who is credibly and reliably and respectfully in charge of the people. And she takes her job seriously. And she loves working."

Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, the iconic editor-in-chief of Runway. While many assumed Miranda was drawn from commanding fashion editor Anna Wintour, Streep, in a talk show recently, revealed that she actually drew inspiration from two Hollywood biggies, Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood, for the role, which got deeply etched in the history of pop culture and cinema.

The film is a highly anticipated sequel to David Frankel-directed The Devil Wears Prada. The original released in 2006 was regarded as a watershed film that challenged Hollywood's tendency to underestimate "chick flicks" and helped open doors for more women-led stories.

Hyderabad: A star-struck Karan Johar sat down for a conversation with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and ultimate diva Anne Hathaway. Streep, 76, and Hathaway, 43, are gearing up for the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. During their conversation with Johar, the leading ladies reflected on their respective roles and journey in the film that brings them together after 20 years.

Written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who also wrote the original, the film doesn't have any source material this particular time. The first film was based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Coming with a sequel two decades later, the team is combating huge expectations as well as nostalgia. And how do they plan to do it? Streep explained, "The film that you loved appeared before we had iPhones. The world has changed so profoundly in 20 years. I've changed in 20 years, and you have changed in 20 years. And so we bring all of that into this new incarnation of Runway. And it deals with the digital revolution in journalism and in publishing. It deals with all those things of growing up, issues of growing up, and when to get out of the game. All those, all those things in this delightful little package."

Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs in the sequel. Reflecting on what it feels like to revisit the character after 20 years, she said: "You know, how many times in your life have you thought, 'I really wish I could go back to that time knowing what I know now?’ It’s one of those things people often wish for, if they’re lucky enough to be alive. But I actually got to do that."

She also expressed gratitude for being surrounded by people who supported her when she was a "22-year-old actress trembling like a leaf, missing my marks, and feeling completely overwhelmed working with a truly fabulous actress like Meryl Streep."

When Devil Wears Prada was released, Hathaway was in the process of getting a footing in Hollywood, but now she is more than 50 films old with an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA under her belt. Reflecting on her journey, she said, "Over the past 20 years, I’ve built my craft and my confidence. Coming back and showing these people whom I love, respect, and feel so grateful toward... what I’ve grown into felt wonderful.”

For Streep, getting back to play the ultimate boss lady "felt just right." She explained, "The script is so good. Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the first film, also wrote this one. They actually started discussing a sequel just three years after the original came out because it was such a huge hit with a lasting cultural impact. In Hollywood, there’s always an attempt to recreate that success, but it took time to find the right concept. The current moment... what’s happening in journalism and publishing... it finally gave us the perfect backdrop. It allowed these characters to face real jeopardy in a rapidly changing world. Miranda, in particular, is navigating uncharted waters, just like all of us. We’re all trying to find our footing in this chaotic, social media-driven landscape."

In just over a week, the trailer of Devil Wears Prada 2 has garnered over 15 million views on 20th Cenurey Studios's YouTube channel alone. The glimpse has already set the tone for what's coming our way. As Miranda Priestly nears retirement, she navigates a shift from print to digital media and Runway's position within it. Reluctantly, she reunites with Anne's Andy Sachs to face off against her former assistant turned rival, Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt. The sequel will see Emily, who is now the head of a luxury brand that possesses funding that could ensure Runway's survival as the print media undergoes massive transformation to cope with the digital wave.

The film that went on floors on June 30, 2025, has Kenneth Branagh joining the cast and will be seen playing the new husband of Streep's Miranda Priestly. The sequel also features newcomers Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and others as they join returning stars Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in a story about the print industry's decline.

"That's all," as Miranda would say, till Devil Wears Prada 2 hits big screens on May 1.