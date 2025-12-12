The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1: Darshan's Film Opens In Double Digits Despite Jail Controversy
Darshan starrer The Devil opened with Rs 10 crore. Strong fan support suggest a promising run for the action drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 12, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Darshan's latest offering The Devil was released yesterday while he continues to remain lodged in jail because of the Renukaswamy murder case. However, the ongoing controversy around Darshan has not deterred fans from being excited to see him on screen again, as evidenced by the amount of interest in his action film The Devil.
On Thursday, the opening day, The Devil grossed Rs 10 crore net in India. The overall occupancy rate was 63.75 percent, suggesting strong hold at the box office. Morning shows were at 60.44 pc, the afternoon shows had 51.74 pc, the evening shows had 63.47 pc, while the late night shows recorded a high 79.34 pc occupancy rate. It is evident from the statistics that the audience demand kept growing all through the day.
The opening puts The Devil ahead of Darshan's 2023 film Kranti (Rs 9.8 crore) and above recent Kannada films like Mahavatar Narsimha (Rs 2.29 crore) and Su From So (Rs 78 lakh). However, it still trails behind his stronger opener Kaatera (2023), which made Rs 11 crore on day 1. It also remains far below the year's biggest Kannada opener, Kantara Chapter 1, which earned a massive Rs 61.85 crore.
This makes The Devil take the second spot on the list of top 3 Kannada openers of 2025, outpacing Ekka and Mahavatar Narsimha, amongst others. With no major Kannada releases competing immediately aside from Balakrishna's Akhanda 2, The Devil may continue to attract footfalls in the coming days. The cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, and Rachana Rai. It is helmed by Prakash under Vaishno Studios and Jai Mata Combines.
