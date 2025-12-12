ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1: Darshan's Film Opens In Double Digits Despite Jail Controversy

Hyderabad: Darshan's latest offering The Devil was released yesterday while he continues to remain lodged in jail because of the Renukaswamy murder case. However, the ongoing controversy around Darshan has not deterred fans from being excited to see him on screen again, as evidenced by the amount of interest in his action film The Devil.

On Thursday, the opening day, The Devil grossed Rs 10 crore net in India. The overall occupancy rate was 63.75 percent, suggesting strong hold at the box office. Morning shows were at 60.44 pc, the afternoon shows had 51.74 pc, the evening shows had 63.47 pc, while the late night shows recorded a high 79.34 pc occupancy rate. It is evident from the statistics that the audience demand kept growing all through the day.