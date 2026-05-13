ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7: India OTT Release Date, Time, Streaming Platform And Other Details

Hyderabad: The countdown for the next episode of The Boys has officially begun. As the final season moves towards its big climax, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the deadly face-off between Billy Butcher and Homelander unfolds in Episode 7.

Known for its shocking twists, brutal action and dark humour, the Emmy-winning superhero drama has become one of the most popular international shows among Indian audiences. The Hindi-dubbed version has especially helped the series gain a massive fan following across the country.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 release date and time in India

For viewers waiting to stream the new episode, The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 has been released on Prime Video today, on May 13. As per the platform’s usual schedule, the episode has started streaming in India around 12:30 PM IST.

The makers are currently following a weekly release pattern for the final season, releasing one episode every Wednesday. The season consists of eight episodes, with the finale expected to arrive on May 20.

Fans who enjoy watching the series in Hindi can switch the audio language directly from the Prime Video settings while streaming the episode.

What happened in the previous episode?