The Boys Season 5 Episode 7: India OTT Release Date, Time, Streaming Platform And Other Details
The Boys Season 5 is nearing its big finale, and fans are excited to see what happens next between Butcher, Homelander and the team.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The countdown for the next episode of The Boys has officially begun. As the final season moves towards its big climax, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the deadly face-off between Billy Butcher and Homelander unfolds in Episode 7.
Known for its shocking twists, brutal action and dark humour, the Emmy-winning superhero drama has become one of the most popular international shows among Indian audiences. The Hindi-dubbed version has especially helped the series gain a massive fan following across the country.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 release date and time in India
For viewers waiting to stream the new episode, The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 has been released on Prime Video today, on May 13. As per the platform’s usual schedule, the episode has started streaming in India around 12:30 PM IST.
The makers are currently following a weekly release pattern for the final season, releasing one episode every Wednesday. The season consists of eight episodes, with the finale expected to arrive on May 20.
Fans who enjoy watching the series in Hindi can switch the audio language directly from the Prime Video settings while streaming the episode.
What happened in the previous episode?
The excitement around Episode 7 increased after the shocking ending of Episode 6. The previous episode hinted that Homelander had become nearly unstoppable after gaining immortality through the V-One serum.
The twist left fans stunned and sparked several discussions online about whether Butcher and his team still stand any chance against him. Social media platforms are now filled with predictions about how the final season could end.
What to expect from Episode 7
According to fan discussions and reports circulating online, the upcoming episode features a dangerous experiment involving Kimiko and Compound V. There are also rumours that Sister Sage could secretly work with The Boys.
At the same time, Episode 7 is expected to focus on emotional moments involving Frenchie and Mother’s Milk. Many viewers are also hoping to see Soldier Boy return, as fans believe he could become one of the few characters capable of challenging Homelander.
With only one episode left before the finale, the story is expected to become even darker and more emotional.
The Boys cast and creators
Created by Eric Kripke, The Boys is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander and Jack Quaid in a key role alongside several popular cast members.
Ever since its debut, The Boys has received praise for its fearless storytelling and its unique take on superheroes and power politics. Now, with the series nearing its ending, fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether Butcher can finally stop Homelander or if the makers have another shocking twist planned for the finale.