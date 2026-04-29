ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Streaming Now: What To Expect After Homelander Is Declared 'Prophet Of God'

Hyderabad: The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 is now out, and the stakes have never been higher. After the explosive events of Episode 4, the story takes a darker turn as Homelander fully steps into his self-declared role as a divine figure. The latest episode, titled One-Shots, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, continuing the weekly rollout of the show's final season. With only a few episodes left, the tension is building fast.

What To Expect After Homelander Becomes A "Prophet"

Episode 4 ended with a shocking moment with Homelander being declared the prophet of God by the newly formed "Democratic Church of America." Backed by characters like Firecracker, Sister Sage, and Oh Father, his god complex is no longer just personal, it is now public and political.

Episode 5 is expected to explore the consequences of this transformation. Homelander may attempt to enforce worship, and those who refuse could face brutal consequences. His growing belief in his own divinity could lead to violent and unpredictable actions.

At the same time, there are clear signs of instability. Despite the cheering crowd, Homelander appeared uneasy almost like a "deer in headlights." His recent confrontation with Soldier Boy and near-death experience seem to have shaken him. As fans know, when Homelander feels threatened or unsure, his response is often extreme.