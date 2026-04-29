The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 Streaming Now: What To Expect After Homelander Is Declared 'Prophet Of God'
The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 is out now, exploring Homelander's rise as a prophet, his instability, and the Boys' desperate fight to stop him.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 is now out, and the stakes have never been higher. After the explosive events of Episode 4, the story takes a darker turn as Homelander fully steps into his self-declared role as a divine figure. The latest episode, titled One-Shots, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, continuing the weekly rollout of the show's final season. With only a few episodes left, the tension is building fast.
What To Expect After Homelander Becomes A "Prophet"
Episode 4 ended with a shocking moment with Homelander being declared the prophet of God by the newly formed "Democratic Church of America." Backed by characters like Firecracker, Sister Sage, and Oh Father, his god complex is no longer just personal, it is now public and political.
Episode 5 is expected to explore the consequences of this transformation. Homelander may attempt to enforce worship, and those who refuse could face brutal consequences. His growing belief in his own divinity could lead to violent and unpredictable actions.
At the same time, there are clear signs of instability. Despite the cheering crowd, Homelander appeared uneasy almost like a "deer in headlights." His recent confrontation with Soldier Boy and near-death experience seem to have shaken him. As fans know, when Homelander feels threatened or unsure, his response is often extreme.
0.5 seconds of screen time but welcome back castiel supernatural #theboys pic.twitter.com/ya1BGzyOsa— soph 🪽🐿️ | spntoronto (@casdeanlyric) April 29, 2026
The Boys Are Running Out Of Time
While Homelander gains power, the Boys are struggling to stay united. Their mission to secure Compound V1 has failed, leaving them at a major disadvantage. Without the supe-killing virus or V1, their chances of stopping Homelander are slipping away. A new twist comes with the mention of Bombsight, a powerful supe believed to possess V1. His arrival could change the game completely, but also make things more dangerous.
supernatural reunion on #theboys pic.twitter.com/XSAtJ5BEWV— POKE (@pig_in_a) April 29, 2026
Recap Of Episode 4
The previous episode saw chaos unfold at Fort Harmony. Both Homelander and Soldier Boy were searching for V1, while the Boys were already there. A mysterious force triggered everyone's darkest thoughts, causing the team to turn on each other. In the end, they discovered that Bombsight had taken the remaining V1. Meanwhile, Homelander survived a deadly trap and returned stronger in belief, if not in power. The episode closed with his public declaration as a divine figure.
Its gonna be soldier boy vs Homelander in the finale I bet #theboys— Bhediya (@bhediyaa09) April 29, 2026
Cast, Episodes, And Future Of The Show
The series features a strong ensemble cast including Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, and Jack Quaid as Hughie. Other key cast members include Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Season 5 consists of eight episodes, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday. Importantly, this is the final season of The Boys, meaning the story will conclude here with no further seasons planned.
no thoughts just Soldier Boy #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/d4LL5MX9eq— Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) April 24, 2026
A Darker Road Ahead
As the show reaches its halfway point, Episode 5 marks the beginning of a more intense phase. With Homelander embracing his "god" status and the Boys losing ground, viewers can expect more violence, emotional breakdowns, and major character deaths.