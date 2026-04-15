ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 Out Today In India: What To Expect And Full Release Schedule

The latest episode premiered globally at midnight Pacific Time, which means viewers in India can stream it from 12:30 PM IST on Prime Video. The new episode runs for just over an hour, keeping in line with the pacing of the first two episodes, which set up the final showdown against Homelander.

Hyderabad: The wait for the next chapter of The Boys Season 5 is finally over. Episode 3 of the final season has released today in India, and fans are eager to see how the story moves forward after the explosive opening episodes. With the show returning to its darker tone and chaotic storytelling, the third episode is expected to push the narrative into even more intense territory.

Season 5 has already jumped one year ahead of the events from the previous season. Homelander has tightened his grip over both Vought and the nation, creating an atmosphere of fear and control. The Boys, meanwhile, are scattered and under pressure, but they slowly reunite with a risky plan involving a supe-killing virus. The opening episodes delivered shocking moments, including the return of Soldier Boy, the public fallout of A-Train's death, and the escalating moral dilemmas faced by Starlight and the team.

Episode 3 is expected to build on these developments. The focus will likely remain on the group's attempt to test and deploy the virus while staying ahead of Homelander's growing authoritarian rule. With the stakes rising, the consequences of earlier actions are set to unfold. The narrative may also explore the tense father-son dynamic between Homelander and Soldier Boy, which has added another layer of unpredictability to the story.

There are also hints that Starlight's decisions will take a toll on her emotionally. The team is increasingly divided, and the blurred line between right and wrong continues to shape their choices. At the same time, Homelander's control over the country appears to be tightening, creating a darker world where resistance becomes more dangerous. Fans can also expect more twists, potential character deaths, and possibly the arrival of new allies.

Upcoming Episodes

The remaining release schedule for Season 5 follows a weekly rollout. Episode 4 will arrive on April 22, followed by Episode 5 on April 29. Episode 6 is set for May 6, Episode 7 on May 13, and the finale, Episode 8, will drop on May 20. With six episodes still to go, the final season is expected to steadily build toward a dramatic conclusion.