'The Boss Is Back': Allu Arjun Praises Chiranjeevi As Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Creates History At Box Office

Sharing an enthusiastic post, Allu Arjun wrote, "The box office was shattered. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM OF Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The BOSS IS BACK. L-I-T. Happy to see our Megastar Chiranjeevi garu light up the screens again Full #VintageVibes. " Calling it a "Sankranthi BOSS-buster," Allu Arjun also gave a shoutout to all the key crew and cast members.

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is once again ruling the Telugu film industry. The megastar's Sankranti release Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu created history at the box office, crossing the massive Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in record time. Celebrating his unlce's succes, actor Allu Arjun took to social media to congratulate him.

For the unversed, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide and has become an all-time industry record as the fastest regional film to reach this milestone. The post quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the strong uncle-nephew bond between Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun. Both actors belong to the influential Allu-Konidela family and have always spoken highly of each other, despite occasional rumours of political differences. Time and again, moments like this remind fans of the deep respect and admiration they share.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Sankranthi hit-maker Anil Ravipudi, has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Chiranjeevi's career. Released during the Sankranthi festival, the film opened to massive crowds and strong word of mouth. In its first week itself, the film grossed more than Rs 200 crore globally. And then there was no stopping as MSVPG glided into the Rs 300 crore club in record time as an unstoppable force. Its box office journey has been extraordinary with each day collections in double-digits seven consecutive days. People have continued to support this film even during the weekdays, which is very uncommon given the competition at the box office.

The film's success has also benefited from the support of foreign markets. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is now Chiranjeevi's most commercially successful film in North America and has surpassed previous records. The film's impressive box office performance has also extended to other global territories, including Australia and the United Kingdom. The success of this film, therefore, confirms the film's global appeal.