The Bluff OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra's Action Thriller Trends Globally As X Reviews Pour In

In The Bluff, Priyanka plays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate who is forced to face her violent past when her old enemy Captain Connor, played by Karl Urban, returns seeking revenge. Set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, the film mixes sword fights, survival drama and emotional moments of a mother protecting her family.

Hyderabad: The Bluff is creating strong buzz online just a day after its OTT release. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a fierce new avatar, the action thriller is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 25, 2026. The latest development is the wave of audience reactions flooding social media platform X.

Within hours of release, viewers began sharing their opinions online. One user wrote, "#TheBluff doesn't shout - it speaks with confidence. #PriyankaChopra performance mirrors that exact energy." Another post read, "the action in this is mad good." Many fans praised Priyanka's screen presence and intense fight sequences. Some fans even suggested that her action performance could open bigger doors. One post read, "Wouldn't mind seeing @priyankachopra in a @MarvelStudios @Marvel movie. She's been stepping her action game up big time!"

However, not all reactions were fully positive. One viewer commented, "The story is very weak, but you can still watch it for the action sequences 💯." This shows that while the film's emotional depth has received mixed feedback, its action scenes are clearly winning appreciation. Interestingly, the film is also trending internationally. A user shared, "#TheBluff is already TOP 1 Movies in my country Colombia and 7 overall including series!" This indicates the global reach of the film and Priyanka's growing international fan base.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by AGBO along with Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, the film marks her first US project where she serves as both lead actor and producer. She had earlier said about the script, "I couldn't stop reading it. It moved me on so many levels, and I knew it would be something special for me as an actor."

