ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Episodes & India Streaming Details Of The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off

Hyderabad: Fans of The Big Bang Theory finally have a reason to celebrate. Seven years after the popular sitcom ended, the franchise has returned with a brand-new spin-off series titled Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. The show shifts the focus from Sheldon, Leonard and the gang to comic book store owner Stuart Bloom. Created by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Zak Penn, the new series takes the franchise in a completely different direction.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Streaming Details

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe premiered on HBO Max on July 23, 2026. The first season consists of 10 episodes.

The series marks the fourth television show set in The Big Bang Theory universe, following the original sitcom, Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Where To Watch Stuart Fails To Save The Universe In India?

The makers have not officially confirmed an Indian streaming platform for the series. However, HBO Max content is usually available in India through JioHotstar. As a result, JioHotstar is expected to be the platform where Indian viewers can watch the show. An official announcement is still awaited.

What Is Stuart Fails To Save The Universe About?

Unlike The Big Bang Theory, which focused on the daily lives of scientists and their friends, the new spin-off leans heavily into science fiction.

According to the official synopsis, the story begins when Stuart accidentally damages a device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter. The series begins as a simple mistake, which then becomes a great crisis that endangers the whole multiverse.