ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Bengal Files Actor Sourav Das Reacts As Film Releases In West Bengal: 'People Of My City Can Finally Watch'

The actor, who plays the role of Gopal Patha in the film, spoke to ETV Bharat about finally getting the chance to show his work to audiences in his own state. The film had released across India last year, but theatres in West Bengal did not screen it at the time. Now, with the film opening in Kolkata and plans underway for a wider Bengal release, Sourav says a long-standing "incompleteness" has finally ended.

Hyderabad: After months of controversy, political debate and release hurdles, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files is finally arriving in West Bengal theatres. While the film's release itself has become a major talking point, actor Sourav Das says the moment feels deeply personal for him.

"Finally, the film is releasing in my state, so it feels good," Sourav Das told ETV Bharat, adding, "The whole team was waiting for this day for a long time. People from other states saw my work, but people from my city could not see it. That incompleteness was there." The actor revealed that while his mother watched the film in Tatanagar and he himself watched it in Mumbai, people close to him in Kolkata had still not seen his performance. That, according to him, made the release emotionally important.

"My close people will finally be able to watch the film in their own city. Some people started noticing me from works like Montu Pilot or Guti Mallar. They may have liked my performances there. I hope they will feel even happier seeing me in a role like this," he said. Sourav also shared one moment from the film's release journey that clearly stayed with him. "Anupam Kher sir himself called me after watching the film in the cinema hall," he said, speaking about the appreciation he received for his role.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mohan Kapoor and several Bengali actors including Shaswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sourav Das. The film's journey to Bengal theatres has been surrounded by political tension from the beginning. Agnihotri had earlier alleged that the film faced an "undeclared ban" in West Bengal during its nationwide release. He claimed cinema owners were hesitant to screen the film due to political pressure.

In a recent post on X, the filmmaker recalled the struggles surrounding the film. "Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me," he wrote, adding that the team continued fighting to bring the film to audiences in Bengal. Now, with screenings beginning in Kolkata and more theatres expected to join across the state, The Bengal Files is finally reaching the audience it missed earlier.