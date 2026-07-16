ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Batman 2 Delayed Again, But Matt Reeves Makes Up For It With Robert Pattinson's First Camera Test Reveal

Hyderabad: Fans eager to see Robert Pattinson return as Gotham's Dark Knight will have to wait a little longer. Director Matt Reeves has officially announced that The Batman Part II has been delayed once again and will now hit theatres on February 18, 2028. Alongside the disappointing release update, Reeves gave fans something to celebrate by unveiling the first camera test footage of Pattinson back in the iconic Batsuit.

The announcement was made through a Vimeo post, where Reeves shared a 30-second camera test featuring Pattinson suited up as Batman. While the clip doesn't reveal any story details, it offers the first official glimpse of the actor's return nearly six years after The Batman debuted in March 2022.

The footage shows Pattinson slowly turning towards the camera in his updated Batsuit as police sirens echo in the background. Michael Giacchino's memorable score from the first film adds to the tense atmosphere, reminding fans of the darker and grounded world Reeves created. Although the suit largely retains its familiar look, eagle-eyed viewers noticed one significant change - a newly added chin guard that wasn't part of the original costume, hinting at subtle upgrades for the sequel.