The Batman 2 Delayed Again, But Matt Reeves Makes Up For It With Robert Pattinson's First Camera Test Reveal
Matt Reeves has unveiled Robert Pattinson's first camera test for The Batman Part II while confirming another delay to the highly anticipated sequel.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 16, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans eager to see Robert Pattinson return as Gotham's Dark Knight will have to wait a little longer. Director Matt Reeves has officially announced that The Batman Part II has been delayed once again and will now hit theatres on February 18, 2028. Alongside the disappointing release update, Reeves gave fans something to celebrate by unveiling the first camera test footage of Pattinson back in the iconic Batsuit.
The announcement was made through a Vimeo post, where Reeves shared a 30-second camera test featuring Pattinson suited up as Batman. While the clip doesn't reveal any story details, it offers the first official glimpse of the actor's return nearly six years after The Batman debuted in March 2022.
https://t.co/O0TdgldMdK pic.twitter.com/M2IFlow0s9— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) July 15, 2026
The footage shows Pattinson slowly turning towards the camera in his updated Batsuit as police sirens echo in the background. Michael Giacchino's memorable score from the first film adds to the tense atmosphere, reminding fans of the darker and grounded world Reeves created. Although the suit largely retains its familiar look, eagle-eyed viewers noticed one significant change - a newly added chin guard that wasn't part of the original costume, hinting at subtle upgrades for the sequel.
#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2 CC:@E_Messerschmidt Here We Go… pic.twitter.com/BfzjNquZwT— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) June 12, 2026
The latest delay means The Batman Part II has now been pushed back twice. The sequel was originally scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, before Warner Bros. moved it to October 1, 2027. It has now landed on February 18, 2028, with the studio reportedly giving Reeves additional time to complete post-production and deliver the ambitious sequel without compromise.
See you all in Gotham... soon. 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/0xkp1usPVN— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 14, 2026
Despite the longer wait, the excitement surrounding the film remains strong. Along with Robert Pattinson, the sequel features an impressive cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch. Reeves has once again co-written the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, although the plot and character details are still being kept under wraps.
The delay had previously sparked debate among fans, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn defended the decision by pointing out that lengthy gaps between blockbuster sequels are not unusual. He cited franchises like Avatar, Alien, Top Gun, The Incredibles, Terminator and even Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as examples where audiences waited several years between installments.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has reshuffled several films on its release calendar. J.J. Abrams' mystery film The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, has moved to October 1, 2027, the date previously reserved for The Batman Part II. Sam Esmail's Panic Carefully, led by Julia Roberts, will now release on April 9, 2027, while Revenge of La Llorona has taken over the February 26, 2027 slot.