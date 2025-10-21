ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma X Review: Does Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Live Up To The Hype Of Stree And Bhediya?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Thamma released in theatres today and created buzz for both for its star-studded cast and the story elements. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is the fifth film in the Maddock Films' Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU). Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and others, Thamma has all of the action and all of the genre-bending elements we have all come to know and love from Maddock Films, the household name in horror-comedy genre.

While previous Maddock Films films like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya explored elements of folklore and ghost legend, Thamma pushes the envelope forward by diving boldly into the myth of vampire lore that encompasses romance, fantasy and supernatural content into "a romantic comedy with a mythical twist."

The film follows the protagonist, Alok Goyal (played by Ayushmann), a historian who uncovers that he is from an ancient bloodline of vetalas (Indian vampires), and throughout the story, his once-peaceful life is turned upside down after he is bitten and forced to battle a rogue leader (Yakshashan) who seeks to unleash bloodlust upon humanity. Along the way, he reunites with Tadaka, a mysterious woman from his past, played by Rashmika Mandanna.

Critics Applaud The Film's Ambition And Visual Grandeur

Film critic Sumit Kadel hailed Thamma as one of the most entertaining entries in Maddock's supernatural franchise so far. "Thamma is the most unique film in Maddock's horror-comedy universe," he wrote, giving it 4 stars.

Kadel praised the film's second half, describing it as a rollercoaster of action and emotion. "The real fun begins when Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Yakshashan escapes captivity and Ayushmann turns into a vampire. The pace picks up with thrilling sequences one after another," he noted.

He highlighted Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya, calling it a "fantastic moment" that earned "thunderous applause in theatres." The Bhediya vs Betaal confrontation, Kadel said, was "a peak cinema sequence of 2025."

Lauding the performances, he wrote: "Ayushmann delivers a commendable performance… Rashmika is the soul and heartbeat of Thamma. This is her best-written and most powerful Hindi role yet."