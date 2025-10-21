ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma X Review: Does Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Live Up To The Hype Of Stree And Bhediya?

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, earns glowing X reviews for its thrilling vampire twist, stunning visuals, and surprising cameos.

Thamma X Review
Thamma X Review (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Thamma released in theatres today and created buzz for both for its star-studded cast and the story elements. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is the fifth film in the Maddock Films' Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU). Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and others, Thamma has all of the action and all of the genre-bending elements we have all come to know and love from Maddock Films, the household name in horror-comedy genre.

While previous Maddock Films films like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya explored elements of folklore and ghost legend, Thamma pushes the envelope forward by diving boldly into the myth of vampire lore that encompasses romance, fantasy and supernatural content into "a romantic comedy with a mythical twist."

The film follows the protagonist, Alok Goyal (played by Ayushmann), a historian who uncovers that he is from an ancient bloodline of vetalas (Indian vampires), and throughout the story, his once-peaceful life is turned upside down after he is bitten and forced to battle a rogue leader (Yakshashan) who seeks to unleash bloodlust upon humanity. Along the way, he reunites with Tadaka, a mysterious woman from his past, played by Rashmika Mandanna.

Critics Applaud The Film's Ambition And Visual Grandeur

Film critic Sumit Kadel hailed Thamma as one of the most entertaining entries in Maddock's supernatural franchise so far. "Thamma is the most unique film in Maddock's horror-comedy universe," he wrote, giving it 4 stars.

Kadel praised the film's second half, describing it as a rollercoaster of action and emotion. "The real fun begins when Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Yakshashan escapes captivity and Ayushmann turns into a vampire. The pace picks up with thrilling sequences one after another," he noted.

He highlighted Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya, calling it a "fantastic moment" that earned "thunderous applause in theatres." The Bhediya vs Betaal confrontation, Kadel said, was "a peak cinema sequence of 2025."

Lauding the performances, he wrote: "Ayushmann delivers a commendable performance… Rashmika is the soul and heartbeat of Thamma. This is her best-written and most powerful Hindi role yet."

Kadel called the film "a superb family entertainer" with top-notch VFX, strong supporting turns by Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik, and a "fantastic climax."

Audience Reactions

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have flooded social media with reactions, calling Thamma a crowd-pleaser. One user wrote: "#Thamma – First half was little slow cause of character building but good. Every meme reference was spot on. Ending is brilliant. One word – Interesting."

Another review summarised the experience as: "Laughter + emotions + thrill = #Thamma. Ayushmann - Rashmika chemistry makes it even better!" Another X user called it "a true Diwali firecracker," writing: "#Thamma by Maddock Films is a perfect mix of horror and comedy, backed by a strong story and brilliant performances. A festive entertainer you shouldn't miss!"

Others loved the cameos and Maddock's continued world-building: "Best entry of Varun Dhawan in any movie! #Bhediya cameo was epic!"
The crossover between Bhediya and Sarkata (Akshay Kumar's character) has also drawn excitement, with fans calling it a major step toward an interconnected Indian cinematic universe.

More Reviews: Engaging, Ambitious, And Entertaining

Several filmgoers gave Thamma 3 to 3.5 stars, noting that while the first half takes its time to establish characters, the payoff in the second half is worth it. One review summed it up neatly: "#Thamma delivers: Engaging start, comic brilliance, strong supporting cast, thrilling sequences & a satisfying finale!"

Another post praised Ayushmann's range: "Ayushmann is in top form, delivering laughs and chills. The comedy hits hard, and Rashmika adds her mysteriously seductive charm."

More About The Film

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The soundtrack by Sachin–Jigar matches the film's blend of feeling and supernatural spectacle.

The film also features appearances by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, Akshay Kumar as Sarkata, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sathyaraj, signalling the expansion of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU). It has been released in IMAX, 4DX, and D-Box formats, and has it all - horror, comedy, romance, and mythology, making up for a grand spectacle.

