ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Music Composer Sachin Sanghvi Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman

Hyderabad: Bollywood singer and composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by making false promises of marriage and a music break. The Mumbai Police confirmed his arrest to a news portal on Friday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to officials, the woman, who is in her twenties, filed a complaint earlier this week. She alleged that she came into contact with Sanghvi in February 2024 after he messaged her on Instagram. The two began chatting, and later exchanged phone numbers.

The complainant claimed that Sachin invited her to his studio, promising her a role in his upcoming music album. During their meetings, he allegedly proposed marriage and later sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Police said the woman approached them after realising that the promises of both marriage and a music opportunity were false. Following a preliminary inquiry, officers arrested the composer and recorded his statement. He remains under custody while further investigation continues.