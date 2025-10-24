ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Music Composer Sachin Sanghvi Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman

Bollywood composer Sachin Sanghvi, known for Stree 2 songs, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after promising her a music role and marriage.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood singer and composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by making false promises of marriage and a music break. The Mumbai Police confirmed his arrest to a news portal on Friday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to officials, the woman, who is in her twenties, filed a complaint earlier this week. She alleged that she came into contact with Sanghvi in February 2024 after he messaged her on Instagram. The two began chatting, and later exchanged phone numbers.

The complainant claimed that Sachin invited her to his studio, promising her a role in his upcoming music album. During their meetings, he allegedly proposed marriage and later sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Police said the woman approached them after realising that the promises of both marriage and a music opportunity were false. Following a preliminary inquiry, officers arrested the composer and recorded his statement. He remains under custody while further investigation continues.

Officials added that evidence, including digital communication between the two, is being examined. The complainant has also undergone a medical examination as part of the standard procedure.

Sachin is known as one half of the popular music duo Sachin–Jigar, who have created several chart-topping Bollywood hits. Their songs include Jeene Laga Hoon (Ramaiya Vastavaiya), Sun Saathiya (ABCD 2), Chunar (ABCD 2), Apna Bana Le (Bhediya), and Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu).

Sachin began his career as an assistant to composer Pritam before teaming up with Jigar Saraiya. Together, they have been praised for their melodic sound and emotionally rich compositions. Their work spans Bollywood films, independent music, and regional projects.

Police have stated that more details will be revealed after a full investigation. If convicted, the charges could carry a significant prison term under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. As of now, no official statement has been issued by Sachin Sanghvi or his representatives.

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD SINGER ARRESTED
SEXUAL ASSAULT
SACHIN JIGAR SINGING DUO
SINGER SACHIN ARRESTED
SACHIN SANGHVI ARREST

