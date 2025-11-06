ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Director Reacts To Backlash Over 3 Item Songs In The Film, Opens Up On SRK's Entry Into Horror-Comedy Universe

However, the director was clear that he does not see SRK playing a villain in this franchise. "No, no, no. He can't be the ultimate villain. Shah Rukh Khan has done great villain roles; we're all aware of Darr, Ram Jaane and all of that. But now he is the hero. He is the superstar. He has to do something that brings everyone together. He can be more of a Captain America. Or, no, actually, more like Iron Man rather than Thanos? He has to be the one wearing the glove and doing that click at the very end. That's what a superstar does," he explained.

When asked about SRK potentially being a part of this horror-comedy universe, Sarpotdar was quick to share his enthusiasm. "If Shah Rukh Khan is part of this universe, I think so much can be done, right? What could he become, man? It would be crazy, right? To have Shah Rukh! Definitely, he would have a stand-alone film. But what kind of movie, and who would he be?" he said.

In an interaction with a newswire, director Aditya Sarpotdar opened up about the film's reception, the ongoing debate over its musical choices, and the exciting future of this growing cinematic universe, including a wild thought experiment about what it might look like if Shah Rukh Khan joined it.

Hyderabad: Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which has produced Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya, has added its latest film, Thamma. Directed by Munjya filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film explores the world of vampires and stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Despite a mixed response from critics and audiences, Thamma has managed to gross over Rs 124 crore at the box office so far.

Sarpotdar further added that if SRK ever did join this universe, it would have to be for something bigger than anything he's done before. "I do feel that he has done Ra.One, he has done these superhero films also in his own way and his own space, which he has done really well. And to top that, then you need something crazier, bigger, more scaled up, and something you've never thought of," he added.

Beyond the speculation, the filmmaker also addressed one of the more divisive topics surrounding Thamma, the inclusion of three "item songs". While earlier films in the horror-comedy universe, especially Stree and Stree 2, were praised for their feminist undertones, some viewers felt Thamma's musical choices were at odds with that sensibility.

Responding to the criticism, Sarpotdar said, "All these things are marketing assets that lead you into a film. What counts at the end of the day is what the film is. When you sit through a film, what do you get out of it? For me, when these songs come into the film, I want them there because I know my story unfolds there. At some point, the fact that you feel that the film is only known for its item numbers is unfortunate, because that's not what the film is known for. That was never the intention."

He also pointed out that audiences have previously embraced similar songs from the same universe. "You also can't deny the fact that this is the same audience who has watched my earlier films, say Munjya, where Taras became a massive hit, right? It's the same audience who loved Aaj Ki Raat, right? Nobody had a problem there. It's just that now, because you see it happening a lot more, you feel it's a problem. And I say, okay, you can have an opinion, and you don't like it. I'll take it in my stride," he said.

Explaining his creative reasoning, Sarpotdar said that the vampire setting allowed for a different aesthetic and tone. "Maybe what's also happening is: in a vampire film, you need a certain sense of glitz, glamour, and madness. Here, we had the chance to do that. In Munjya, if I had put three item numbers, there was no chance to do that; the world is different. But here, you have a sense of a world that is intriguing, marvellous, glamorous, a little crazy, in the sense of what vampires could be. Maybe that's how we went ahead thinking about it."

Despite the polarised opinions, the director is relieved that audiences have turned up in large numbers to watch the film. "Even before the film was released, it got branded as an 'item number film', and that, I think, is a very typical mindset. Because you have accepted the same songs wholeheartedly and enjoyed them earlier. Now, suddenly, you have a problem with them. It's a little odd. But okay, I understand. And I am glad that the same people also came and watched the film. People have seen the film. So as long as you see the film, that's the point," he said.

As for what's next, the filmmaker confirmed that the next film in the horror-comedy universe will be Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda in the lead role.