Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Enters Rs 100 Cr Club; Eyes Munjya's Lifetime Haul in Domestic Collections

Hyderabad: Thamma, a horror comedy film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has exceeded the Rs 100 crore mark in India, further establishing itself as one of the biggest hits in Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which boasts of films such as Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma continues to show a robust box office trend and is now poised to overtake Munjya (2014) in lifetime collections.

Here is the performance of Thamma over its first eight days

As per trade site Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 5.50 crore net in India on its eighth day (Tuesday), taking its total domestic revenue to Rs 101.10 crore. With this, the film has overtaken Bhediya (2022), which had earned Rs 68.99 crore in India and Rs 94.91 crore globally.

After a solid weekend, Thamma kept up its weekday numbers. The film grossed Rs 4.3 crore on Monday and held steady at Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday, which was a slight holiday bump, exactly the type of weekday movement expected to see to understand audiences are coming back. The consistent performance places Thamma in the position of one of the most successful post-pandemic horror comedies in Bollywood.

Thamma registered an overall 18.53 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, October 28. The film is grew in viewership over the duration of the day, with the morning ringing in 7.87 percent, the afternoon at 16.37 percent, and the evening peak of 20.29 percent, and then leveling out to the night shows at 29.59 percent. Overall, this sway in viewership meant there was a solid hold in urban markets, which mostly includes all metro cities.