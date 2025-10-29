Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Enters Rs 100 Cr Club; Eyes Munjya's Lifetime Haul in Domestic Collections
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma crosses Rs 100 crore in India within eight days, surpassing Bhediya and inching close to Munjya.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 29, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Thamma, a horror comedy film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has exceeded the Rs 100 crore mark in India, further establishing itself as one of the biggest hits in Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which boasts of films such as Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma continues to show a robust box office trend and is now poised to overtake Munjya (2014) in lifetime collections.
Here is the performance of Thamma over its first eight days
As per trade site Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 5.50 crore net in India on its eighth day (Tuesday), taking its total domestic revenue to Rs 101.10 crore. With this, the film has overtaken Bhediya (2022), which had earned Rs 68.99 crore in India and Rs 94.91 crore globally.
After a solid weekend, Thamma kept up its weekday numbers. The film grossed Rs 4.3 crore on Monday and held steady at Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday, which was a slight holiday bump, exactly the type of weekday movement expected to see to understand audiences are coming back. The consistent performance places Thamma in the position of one of the most successful post-pandemic horror comedies in Bollywood.
Thamma registered an overall 18.53 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, October 28. The film is grew in viewership over the duration of the day, with the morning ringing in 7.87 percent, the afternoon at 16.37 percent, and the evening peak of 20.29 percent, and then leveling out to the night shows at 29.59 percent. Overall, this sway in viewership meant there was a solid hold in urban markets, which mostly includes all metro cities.
Munjya had collected Rs 101.6 crore net in India and Rs 125 crore worldwide during its lifetime run. With Thamma now at Rs 101.10 crore domestically and Rs 132 crore worldwide, it is poised to surpass Munjya's record within the week. Trade analysts predict the film may end its run around Rs 140 - Rs 150 crore globally if it maintains momentum through its second weekend.
The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Grows
Thamma is produced by Maddock Films and it is the fifth entry in the successful Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Each entry in this universe includes the element of supernatural folklore, humour, the regional legends formula, and has been successful among Indian audiences.
The film stars Ayushmann as reporter Alok Goyal and Rashmika as Tadaka, a mysterious woman who links him to a world of betal (vampires/creatures that exist outside of human detection). The performance of the ensemble cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, helped to appeal to urban and tier-2 audiences.
The film was not only critically praised upon its release, it also gained viewer-driven word-of-mouth for its effects and performances. The opening day haul of Rs 24 crore (October 21) set the tone for a powerful first week, with audiences hailing Maddock's world-building and Ayushmann's return to mainstream entertainers after a gap.
The next film in Maddock's horror comedy universe will be Shakti Shalini, featuring Aneet Padda of Saiyaara fame. Although the specifics aren't public, the project is said to feature a supernatural story led by a female character that is a spin-off of Thamma's mythology.
