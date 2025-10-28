Thamma Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann's Horror Comedy Winds Up First Week With Rs 95 Cr; Makers Slash Ticket Prices To Rs 99 For Today
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma continues its dream run, collecting over Rs 95 crore in India in its first week.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: The fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Thamma starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna closed its first week on a high. The film hit theatres on October 21 amid Diwali festivities to positive reviews. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has turned out to be a massive crowd-puller Raking in an impressive Rs 95.55 crore net in India and over Rs 124.5 crore worldwide within seven days of release.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 4.25 crore on Monday, maintaining steady momentum after a strong weekend. Thamma opened to a phenomenal Rs 24 crore on Tuesday, followed by Rs 18.6 crore on Wednesday, Rs 13 crore on Thursday, and Rs 10 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, collections surged again, with Rs 13.1 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.6 crore on Sunday, bringing the domestic total to Rs 91.3 crore before Monday's addition.
To bank in on a weekday, the makers announced a Tuesday offer. Taking to their official account on Instagram, they wrote: "Because Tuesdays deserve to be THAMMA-fied! Tickets starting from Rs 99 onwards across all multiplexes. T&C's Apply. #Thamma is running successfully in cinemas. Book your tickets now to enjoy this love story in Hindi and Telugu!" The move aims to allure more viewers and it will be interesting to note how much does the film benefit from the offer on a workday.
About The Film
Part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that already includes Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, Thamma blends folklore, fantasy, and humour in a refreshing "bloody love story." The film follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), who encounters the enigmatic Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) during a hiking trip, only to discover that she is a betal: a vampiric creature from Indian mythology. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also appears briefly as another vampire, while Varun Dhawan and other characters from MHCU show up in the film as pleasant surprises that remind you this is part of a larger cinematic universe.
Trade analysts indicate Thamma's solid daily weekday performance with a significant jump over the past weekend is a strong sign of positive word of mouth. The film has been received well by family audiences and younger audiences who have become fans of the MHCU since Stree (2018).
Looking ahead, Maddock Films has already begun on their next MHCU project titled Shakti Shalini, directed by Amar Kaushik and featuring Saiyaara fame actor Aneet Padda. Ayushmann recently welcomed Aneet to the MHCU family on Instagram, and expressed his excitement at seeing another Punjabi come into the fold.
With Thamma's smart writing, powerful performances and theatre turn around, the film should comfortably cross the Rs 150 crore mark over the coming days, establishing Ayushmann as a trusted, bankable and versatile star.
Read More