Thamma Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann's Horror Comedy Winds Up First Week With Rs 95 Cr; Makers Slash Ticket Prices To Rs 99 For Today

Hyderabad: The fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Thamma starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna closed its first week on a high. The film hit theatres on October 21 amid Diwali festivities to positive reviews. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has turned out to be a massive crowd-puller Raking in an impressive Rs 95.55 crore net in India and over Rs 124.5 crore worldwide within seven days of release.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 4.25 crore on Monday, maintaining steady momentum after a strong weekend. Thamma opened to a phenomenal Rs 24 crore on Tuesday, followed by Rs 18.6 crore on Wednesday, Rs 13 crore on Thursday, and Rs 10 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, collections surged again, with Rs 13.1 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.6 crore on Sunday, bringing the domestic total to Rs 91.3 crore before Monday's addition.

To bank in on a weekday, the makers announced a Tuesday offer. Taking to their official account on Instagram, they wrote: "Because Tuesdays deserve to be THAMMA-fied! Tickets starting from Rs 99 onwards across all multiplexes. T&C's Apply. #Thamma is running successfully in cinemas. Book your tickets now to enjoy this love story in Hindi and Telugu!" The move aims to allure more viewers and it will be interesting to note how much does the film benefit from the offer on a workday.