ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana -Rashmika Mandanna Film Eyes Rs 100 Cr In Domestic Collection

Hyderabad: Thamma, the newest edition to Maddock Films' successful Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), has remained strong at the box office through the first week. Written and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is based on a supernatural subject, and has a star studded cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Varun Dhawan. Released in theaters on October 21, 2025, Thamma combined supernatural themes with humour and emotions, drawing audiences from across the nation.

Thamma Box Office

Thamma had a good start with diwali holiday and intrigue from audience behind the film's theme and story. It earned RS 24 crore on day 1, including RS 23.75 crore from the hindi version of the film. The collections started dropping over the days. Day 2 (RS 18.6 crore) and day 3 (RS 13 crore) were substantially higher than day 4 (RS 10 crore). However, over the weekend, the collections improved faster than expected.

On day 5 (Saturday), Thamma recorded a sharp 31 percent jump, collecting Rs 13.1 crore. This surge continued into day 6 (Sunday), when it earned an estimated Rs 13 crore, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 91.70 crore.

Occupancy and Audience Response