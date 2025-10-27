Thamma Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana -Rashmika Mandanna Film Eyes Rs 100 Cr In Domestic Collection
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma continues its strong theatrical run, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2025 at 10:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Thamma, the newest edition to Maddock Films' successful Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), has remained strong at the box office through the first week. Written and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is based on a supernatural subject, and has a star studded cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Varun Dhawan. Released in theaters on October 21, 2025, Thamma combined supernatural themes with humour and emotions, drawing audiences from across the nation.
Thamma Box Office
Thamma had a good start with diwali holiday and intrigue from audience behind the film's theme and story. It earned RS 24 crore on day 1, including RS 23.75 crore from the hindi version of the film. The collections started dropping over the days. Day 2 (RS 18.6 crore) and day 3 (RS 13 crore) were substantially higher than day 4 (RS 10 crore). However, over the weekend, the collections improved faster than expected.
On day 5 (Saturday), Thamma recorded a sharp 31 percent jump, collecting Rs 13.1 crore. This surge continued into day 6 (Sunday), when it earned an estimated Rs 13 crore, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 91.70 crore.
Occupancy and Audience Response
According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, Thamma maintained an overall 22.85 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the evening and night shows performing best. City multiplexes reported higher footfall, particularly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad. Morning shows registered 10.44 pc occupancy, which steadily rose to 33.59 pc during the evening, which is a clear proof of sustained audience interest over the weekend.
Worldwide Earnings and Records
As per makers, Thamma has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within five days of release globally. It is a significant feat for a standalone film in the MHCU. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel reported that the film surpassed the lifetime business of Stree (2018) within its opening weekend, earning Rs 117 crore worldwide in just five days. Domestically, Thamma has outperformed previous Maddock horror-comedy such as Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore), and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 60.35 crore).
#THAMMA surpasses Stree 1’s lifetime business by the end of its first weekend as it collects ₹117 Cr worldwide in just 5 days.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 26, 2025
The highest opening for a standalone franchise. And adds another milestone for MHCU by surpassing Stree 1 in its first week. pic.twitter.com/6Su7zFVPdW
About the Film: A Supernatural Love Story
Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial venture is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Thamma from the Maddock Universe has Nawazuddin Siddiqui play a vampire, while Ayushmann is a journalist, and Rashmika the latter's love interest. The narrative also includes cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan and others from previous MHCU films, giving fans a sense of interconnected storytelling.
#OneWordReview...#Thamma: TERRIFIC.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2025
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance... Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! #ThammaReview
Director… pic.twitter.com/hkMow8xkXt
With its gripping mix of horror, humour, and heart, Thamma has struck a chord with both critics and audiences. If current trends continue, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore India net milestone early in its second week.
Read More