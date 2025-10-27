ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana -Rashmika Mandanna Film Eyes Rs 100 Cr In Domestic Collection

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma continues its strong theatrical run, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 10:37 AM IST

Hyderabad: Thamma, the newest edition to Maddock Films' successful Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), has remained strong at the box office through the first week. Written and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is based on a supernatural subject, and has a star studded cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Varun Dhawan. Released in theaters on October 21, 2025, Thamma combined supernatural themes with humour and emotions, drawing audiences from across the nation.

Thamma Box Office

Thamma had a good start with diwali holiday and intrigue from audience behind the film's theme and story. It earned RS 24 crore on day 1, including RS 23.75 crore from the hindi version of the film. The collections started dropping over the days. Day 2 (RS 18.6 crore) and day 3 (RS 13 crore) were substantially higher than day 4 (RS 10 crore). However, over the weekend, the collections improved faster than expected.

On day 5 (Saturday), Thamma recorded a sharp 31 percent jump, collecting Rs 13.1 crore. This surge continued into day 6 (Sunday), when it earned an estimated Rs 13 crore, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 91.70 crore.

Occupancy and Audience Response

According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, Thamma maintained an overall 22.85 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the evening and night shows performing best. City multiplexes reported higher footfall, particularly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad. Morning shows registered 10.44 pc occupancy, which steadily rose to 33.59 pc during the evening, which is a clear proof of sustained audience interest over the weekend.

Worldwide Earnings and Records

As per makers, Thamma has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within five days of release globally. It is a significant feat for a standalone film in the MHCU. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel reported that the film surpassed the lifetime business of Stree (2018) within its opening weekend, earning Rs 117 crore worldwide in just five days. Domestically, Thamma has outperformed previous Maddock horror-comedy such as Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore), and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 60.35 crore).

About the Film: A Supernatural Love Story

Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial venture is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Thamma from the Maddock Universe has Nawazuddin Siddiqui play a vampire, while Ayushmann is a journalist, and Rashmika the latter's love interest. The narrative also includes cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan and others from previous MHCU films, giving fans a sense of interconnected storytelling.

With its gripping mix of horror, humour, and heart, Thamma has struck a chord with both critics and audiences. If current trends continue, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore India net milestone early in its second week.

