Thamma Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann's Vampire Love Story Outshines Bhediya And Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Thamma continues to dominate the domestic box office with an impressive upward trend. The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, earned an estimated Rs 13 crore India net on its fifth day (Saturday), taking its five-day total to Rs 78.60 crore across all languages.

Thamma generated Rs 24 crore on its opening day (Tuesday), followed by Rs 18.6 crore on Wednesday, Rs 13 crore on Thursday, and Rs 10 crore on Friday. The weekend increase for Thamma indicates that audiences are responding positively, drawing a large number of viewers during the weekend.

Occupancy Trends Show Strong Weekend Growth

Thamma reached a total Hindi occupancy of 22.96 percent on its fifth day, with occupancy, all time slots (morning, afternoon, evening, night) steadily increasing throughout the day. Morning shows started at 9.92 pc and rose to 21.81 pc on average, with evening shows recording 27.43 pc, and night slots at 32.67 pc.

Interestingly, Thamma's occupancy rise can be attributed to families and youth returning to theatres, making it one of the few Hindi films in recent months to witness consistent footfalls beyond the opening weekend.