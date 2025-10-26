ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann's Vampire Love Story Outshines Bhediya And Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma continues its strong box office run, surpassing Bhediya and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in total earnings.

Thamma Box Office Update: Ayushmann-Rashmika Film Surpasses Expectations
Thamma Box Office Update: Ayushmann-Rashmika Film Surpasses Expectations (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 10:50 AM IST

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Thamma continues to dominate the domestic box office with an impressive upward trend. The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, earned an estimated Rs 13 crore India net on its fifth day (Saturday), taking its five-day total to Rs 78.60 crore across all languages.

Thamma generated Rs 24 crore on its opening day (Tuesday), followed by Rs 18.6 crore on Wednesday, Rs 13 crore on Thursday, and Rs 10 crore on Friday. The weekend increase for Thamma indicates that audiences are responding positively, drawing a large number of viewers during the weekend.

Occupancy Trends Show Strong Weekend Growth

Thamma reached a total Hindi occupancy of 22.96 percent on its fifth day, with occupancy, all time slots (morning, afternoon, evening, night) steadily increasing throughout the day. Morning shows started at 9.92 pc and rose to 21.81 pc on average, with evening shows recording 27.43 pc, and night slots at 32.67 pc.

Interestingly, Thamma's occupancy rise can be attributed to families and youth returning to theatres, making it one of the few Hindi films in recent months to witness consistent footfalls beyond the opening weekend.

Thamma Beats Bhediya and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

With its five-day haul, Thamma has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 60.35 crore). This milestone is notable as Bhediya belonged to the same Maddock horror-comedy universe, making Thamma the new benchmark for the franchise.

The film's performance also underscores Khurrana's return to mainstream box office success, after a string of moderate performers. The actor's mixture of charm and humour in a supernatural love story seems to have also worked.

Ayushmann's Emotional Note of Gratitude

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an emotional post on social media expressing gratitude for the film's success. "The success of Thamma is like a divine light," he wrote, thanking his family and fans. "My late father and the audience have blessed Thamma with love. Don’t be surprised if you find me in one of the theatres soon - I might just drop in to thank everyone," he wrote further.

About Thamma

Thamma marks the fifth installment in Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (2024). The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan in key roles.
The story follows Ayushmann's character who unexpectedly turns into a vampire, falling in love with Rashmika's character while confronting dark forces led by Nawazuddin.

