Thamma Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann-Rashmika's Horror Comedy Enters Rs 50 Cr Club Despite Drop; Eyes Bhediya's Lifetime Collection
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma mints over Rs 50 crore in its three day run at the domestic box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 24, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's first project together Thamma released in theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali festivities. The film opened to a roaring start and in just three days has managed to breach the Rs 50 crore mark. The three day collection hints at the audiences interest in the horror comedy genre and especially Maddock's horror comedy universe with films like Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024), Stree 2 (2024) and now Thamma (2025).
Thamma opened in theatres to Rs 24 crore on Tuesday. The film witnessed a 22.50 percent drop on its second day minting Rs 18.6 crore. On its third day (Thursday), the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial made Rs 12.50 crore, after a dip of 32.42 pc. Despite a downward trajectory, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 55.10 crore.
With the film breaching Rs 55 crore mark in India within just three days, it has firmly established itself as one of the strongest openers from Maddock Films since Stree 2. The film blends supernatural humour, satire, and social commentary into a festive entertainer that has clearly clicked with audiences. Despite facing some competition and a midweek dip, Thamma continues to draw significant crowds.
#Thamma hits double digits on Day 3 [Thursday], a working day… The partial holiday for #BhaiDooj resulted in gains across some circuits... The urban centres, in particular, continue to drive the business.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2025
The crucial phase begins now – from Friday to Sunday… If the film… pic.twitter.com/3hkdZ2F22R
With Ayushmann's return to quirky genre films and Rashmika's growing pan-India fan base, Thamma had buzz written all over it. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Thamma recorded a 19.38 pc overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday with evening and night shows drawing the largest audiences at 25 pc each.
Released alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma had clear dominance from day one. While Rane's film struggled to leave an impact, Khurrana's star power and the Maddock brand's strong recall value helped Thamma stay on top of the box office race.
Industry analysts note that the film is now eyeing the lifetime collection of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore), another hit from the same production house. If Thamma maintains its current pace over the weekend, it could surpass Bhediya by early next week.
Thamma is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. It revolves around Alok Gupta (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist whose life takes a bizarre turn after he encounters Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious woman with a dark secret. Soon, Alok transforms into a vampire-like creature called Betal and must confront an ancient evil (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) that threatens humanity.
