Thamma Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann-Rashmika's Horror Comedy Enters Rs 50 Cr Club Despite Drop; Eyes Bhediya's Lifetime Collection

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's first project together Thamma released in theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali festivities. The film opened to a roaring start and in just three days has managed to breach the Rs 50 crore mark. The three day collection hints at the audiences interest in the horror comedy genre and especially Maddock's horror comedy universe with films like Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024), Stree 2 (2024) and now Thamma (2025).

Thamma opened in theatres to Rs 24 crore on Tuesday. The film witnessed a 22.50 percent drop on its second day minting Rs 18.6 crore. On its third day (Thursday), the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial made Rs 12.50 crore, after a dip of 32.42 pc. Despite a downward trajectory, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 55.10 crore.

With the film breaching Rs 55 crore mark in India within just three days, it has firmly established itself as one of the strongest openers from Maddock Films since Stree 2. The film blends supernatural humour, satire, and social commentary into a festive entertainer that has clearly clicked with audiences. Despite facing some competition and a midweek dip, Thamma continues to draw significant crowds.