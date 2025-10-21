ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will Ayushmann And Rashmika's Film Beat Stree 2's Opening Collection?

Hyderabad: The countdown is over for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's fans, as their horror-comedy Thamma has hit theatres today, October 21, coinciding with Diwali. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films, Thamma is the fifth entry in the hit horror-comedy franchise after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

This horror-comedy romance not only reunites Ayushmann and Rashmika for the very first time but also marks an exciting new chapter in Maddock's supernatural saga. Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, the movie also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

In Thamma, Ayushmann portrays a historian who becomes a vampire unexpectedly, and he must deal with his dual life and a mutinous bloodline that endangers his world as well as humanity. The narrative blends themes of identity, legacy, and the eternal clash between the past and the present, with a signature mix of horror, humour, and emotion.

The makers have described Thamma as a film firmly grounded in mythos, delving into Indian mythology using a fresh perspective. Producer Dinesh Vijan disclosed that the narrative came from ancient myths and legends about vampires and sought to provide viewers "a new kind of creature tale that's both scary and emotional."

Thamma Box Office Day 1 Prediction