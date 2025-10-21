Thamma Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will Ayushmann And Rashmika's Film Beat Stree 2's Opening Collection?
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma hits theatres today, earning Rs 10.88 crore in advance bookings and eyeing a Rs 20 crore opening.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The countdown is over for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's fans, as their horror-comedy Thamma has hit theatres today, October 21, coinciding with Diwali. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films, Thamma is the fifth entry in the hit horror-comedy franchise after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.
This horror-comedy romance not only reunites Ayushmann and Rashmika for the very first time but also marks an exciting new chapter in Maddock's supernatural saga. Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, the movie also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.
In Thamma, Ayushmann portrays a historian who becomes a vampire unexpectedly, and he must deal with his dual life and a mutinous bloodline that endangers his world as well as humanity. The narrative blends themes of identity, legacy, and the eternal clash between the past and the present, with a signature mix of horror, humour, and emotion.
The makers have described Thamma as a film firmly grounded in mythos, delving into Indian mythology using a fresh perspective. Producer Dinesh Vijan disclosed that the narrative came from ancient myths and legends about vampires and sought to provide viewers "a new kind of creature tale that's both scary and emotional."
Thamma Box Office Day 1 Prediction
The pre-release buzz for Thamma has been strong. The film has crossed Rs 10.88 crore in advance bookings, including block seats, by Monday evening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, over 2,25,000 tickets have been sold across India.
Trade analysts put the opening day collection of Thamma between Rs 18-20 crore based on evening and night show occupancy. As of now, early box office reports put the collection at Rs 5.13 crore, but the film's performance is likely to pick up considerably during the festive night shows.
Can Thamma Surpass Stree 2's Opening?
Fans and trade analysts are now drawing comparisons between Thamma and Stree 2, another Maddock blockbuster that created history last year. Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, had a record-breaking advance booking of Rs 25.63 crore and eventually grossed Rs 857.15 crore globally, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve the Rs 600 crore mark in India.
Thamma might not start to the same massive figure, but its Diwali release, taste of the genre, and the Ayushmann-Rashmika equation are likely to attract family crowds and youth audiences.
For Ayushmann Khurrana, Thamma is a new foray into the world of supernatural comedy, and for Rashmika Mandanna, it's another significant Hindi movie following Animal.
With positive early audience response on social media and interest around its unique blend of horror and romance, Thamma appears set for a fair Diwali release. Whether it can match or even come close to Stree 2's record-breaking run remains to be seen.
