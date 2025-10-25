ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann-Rashmika's Film Holds Strong With Double-Digit Numbers, India Net Over Rs 65 Cr

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma kickstarted its box office journey on a high note. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth outing under the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Billed as the “bloodiest love story” of the franchise, Thamma continues to keep cash registers ringing at the box office.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

The Diwali release by Maddock Films is facing competition from Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat (EDKD), starring Harshwardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Different in genre, both films hit big screens on Diwali and were received well by the audience during the extended festive weekend. Interestingly, in terms of star cast, scale, and screen count, Thamma is a bigger release when compared to Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. The daywise box office comparison of the films, however, reveals that the dip witnessed by EDKD at the box office is lower than Thamma. On day 4, Rashmika and Ayushmann's film has dropped by 26.54%, whereas collections for the Harshwardhan starrer saw a dip in box office numbers by 8.33%.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4

After a stupendous beginning, Thamma is on a bumpy ride. The film has not seen an uptick in numbers after the opening day. The downward trend that began on day 2 continues. On an optimistic note, the film still draws numbers in double digits. On day 4, Thamma raked in Rs 10.05 crore net in India. The Hindi version of Thamma contributed the lion's share with Rs 10 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version added Rs 0.05 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, at the end of a 4-day run in theaters, Thamma has raked in Rs 65.65 crore net at the domestic box office.