Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann And Rashmika's Film Heads Toward Rs 40 Crore Mark
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma maintains strong box office momentum, earning over Rs 36 crore in two days and eyeing Rs 40 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maddock Films' latest horror comedy Thamma is going strong at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer opened well on Diwali and is carrying a steady pace on the second day.
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2
Following a good opening of Rs 24 crore on Diwali (Tuesday), Thamma experienced an expected drop on its second day (Wednesday) as it was a working day right after the festival. However, the film continued to sustain itself at the box office.
As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma raked in approximately Rs 12.34 crore net on Day 2 (as of 9 pm). The figure is likely to be higher when late-night show numbers are taken into account, possibly taking the second-day total to Rs 14-16 crore.
With this, the total domestic collection of the film over the first two days is an estimated Rs 36.34 crore, and it is expected to cross Rs 40 crore by the end of Wednesday.
Occupancy Rates So Far
Hindi: 23.88%
Telugu: 10.22%
Trade analysts note that the true test for the film starts now since the post-Diwali weekdays (Wednesday and Thursday) will decide its long run. Positive word of mouth and good reviews are driving it for now, and the trend of the film in the coming few days will indicate whether it can withstand the challenge of carrying itself during the long weekend.
Experts feel that anything short of Rs 100 crore net by the end of the six-day-long weekend would be below par for a film of this magnitude.
About Thamma
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Horror Comedy Universe of Maddock Films, bringing it in line with Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.
