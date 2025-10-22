ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann And Rashmika's Film Heads Toward Rs 40 Crore Mark

Hyderabad: Maddock Films' latest horror comedy Thamma is going strong at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer opened well on Diwali and is carrying a steady pace on the second day.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2

Following a good opening of Rs 24 crore on Diwali (Tuesday), Thamma experienced an expected drop on its second day (Wednesday) as it was a working day right after the festival. However, the film continued to sustain itself at the box office.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma raked in approximately Rs 12.34 crore net on Day 2 (as of 9 pm). The figure is likely to be higher when late-night show numbers are taken into account, possibly taking the second-day total to Rs 14-16 crore.

With this, the total domestic collection of the film over the first two days is an estimated Rs 36.34 crore, and it is expected to cross Rs 40 crore by the end of Wednesday.