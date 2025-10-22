ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann-Rashmika Film Off To A Flying Start, 4th Highest Bollywood Opener of 2025

Hyderabad: The Dinesh Vijan-led banner has once again hit the bull’s-eye with its latest release Thamma, the newest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that earlier gave us hits like Stree and Munjya. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has struck gold at the box office, registering the biggest opening of Ayushmann’s career so far.

Thamma opened on a strong note at the box office. Healthy occupancy during the morning shows across major cities and the uptick that continued throughout the day helped Thamma to score big on opening day. Riding on the post-Diwali festive mood and the growing buzz around Maddock’s expanding horror-comedy universe, Thamma has started off on a winning note.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 24.25 crore net in India on its opening day. The Hindi version contributed Rs 24 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version added Rs 0.25 crore. The film also recorded the eighth-highest morning occupancy of 2025 among Bollywood releases.

With this, Thamma becomes the second-biggest opener in Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, only behind Stree 2, and also secures a spot among the top five biggest Bollywood openings of 2025.