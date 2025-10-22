Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann-Rashmika Film Off To A Flying Start, 4th Highest Bollywood Opener of 2025
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's vampire romance registers a strong opening, becomes Bollywood's 4th biggest opener of the year.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Dinesh Vijan-led banner has once again hit the bull’s-eye with its latest release Thamma, the newest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that earlier gave us hits like Stree and Munjya. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has struck gold at the box office, registering the biggest opening of Ayushmann’s career so far.
Thamma opened on a strong note at the box office. Healthy occupancy during the morning shows across major cities and the uptick that continued throughout the day helped Thamma to score big on opening day. Riding on the post-Diwali festive mood and the growing buzz around Maddock’s expanding horror-comedy universe, Thamma has started off on a winning note.
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1
As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 24.25 crore net in India on its opening day. The Hindi version contributed Rs 24 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version added Rs 0.25 crore. The film also recorded the eighth-highest morning occupancy of 2025 among Bollywood releases.
With this, Thamma becomes the second-biggest opener in Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, only behind Stree 2, and also secures a spot among the top five biggest Bollywood openings of 2025.
4th Biggest Bollywood Opener of 2025
The Ayushmann-Rashmika starrer has surpassed the opening day collections of the recent blockbuster Saiyaara. The horror comedy has emerged as the fourth-biggest Hindi film opener of the year.
Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial is being praised for its perfect mix of horror, humour, and romance. The festive timing seems to have clicked with the audiences. If the current trend continues, Thamma could easily cap the year on a bright note for Maddock Films and for Hindi film industry as well. With no major competition ahead in the coming week, the film enjoys a clear run at the box office.
Top 5 Bollywood Movies 2025 (Opening Day Collection)
|Movie
|Opening Day Collection
|Chhaava
|Rs 31 Crore
|War 2
|Rs 29 Crore
|Sikandar
|Rs 26 Crore
|Thamma
|Rs 24.25 Crore (early estimates)
|Houseful 5
|Rs 24 Crore
(Box office data source: Sacnilk)
What Worked for Thamma
The makers made a smart move by releasing the film on a Tuesday, October 21. This was a strategic tapping into the Diwali holiday period, which is traditionally a profitable window for big-ticket films. The special midnight screenings created additional buzz, helping the film gather strong word of mouth even before the first day began in full swing.
Producer Dinesh Vijan reportedly wanted Thamma to feel like a celebration for fans who’ve followed the MHCU journey from Stree to its latest supernatural-romance chapter.
For Rashmika Mandanna, who’s already riding high with Chhaava and Pushpa 2, Thamma’s success further strengthens her position as a pan-India face from South. As for Ayushmann Khurrana, the film reinforces his reputation as an actor who consistently draws audiences with his unique choices and fearless performances.
