Thamma Box Office Buzz: Advance Booking, Runtime, Budget, Censorship And Clash Details Inside

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Maddock Films' horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, eyes an encouraging start at the Indian box office. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (of Munjya fame), the film marks the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), following hits like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

Reports from Sacnilk indicate that Thamma has garnered an impressive Rs 2.02 crore gross in advance ticket sales across India. Of that total, the Hindi 2D version has been responsible for Rs 1.91 crore from 70,786 tickets. Premium formats IMAX 2D and 4DX contributed Rs 7.2 lakh and Rs 2.05 lakh, respectively. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.9 lakh, which illustrates limited regional interest despite strong pan-India interest.

If you include block seats, the advance booking number rises to Rs 5.64 crore, indicating strong buzz for its release on October 21. Industry analysts see this as a solid start, especially since the film's full-fledged advance booking only opened recently.

Certified U/A With 2.5-Hour Runtime

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Thamma with a U/A certificate and an approved runtime of approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). The certificate signals the film is designed to be family-friendly. It should feature a combination of comedy, a supernatural edge, and emotional weight - typical of a Maddock Films concoction. It is also worth noting that Thamma will feature several cameos from earlier MHCU films, which should appeal to fans.