Thamma Box Office Buzz: Advance Booking, Runtime, Budget, Censorship And Clash Details Inside
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma is all set to storm theatres this Diwali. Read on to know its expected opening and other details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Maddock Films' horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, eyes an encouraging start at the Indian box office. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (of Munjya fame), the film marks the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), following hits like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.
Reports from Sacnilk indicate that Thamma has garnered an impressive Rs 2.02 crore gross in advance ticket sales across India. Of that total, the Hindi 2D version has been responsible for Rs 1.91 crore from 70,786 tickets. Premium formats IMAX 2D and 4DX contributed Rs 7.2 lakh and Rs 2.05 lakh, respectively. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.9 lakh, which illustrates limited regional interest despite strong pan-India interest.
If you include block seats, the advance booking number rises to Rs 5.64 crore, indicating strong buzz for its release on October 21. Industry analysts see this as a solid start, especially since the film's full-fledged advance booking only opened recently.
Certified U/A With 2.5-Hour Runtime
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Thamma with a U/A certificate and an approved runtime of approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). The certificate signals the film is designed to be family-friendly. It should feature a combination of comedy, a supernatural edge, and emotional weight - typical of a Maddock Films concoction. It is also worth noting that Thamma will feature several cameos from earlier MHCU films, which should appeal to fans.
A Big-Budget Diwali Bash
As per trade portal Sacnilk, Thamma is reportedly the most expensive movie in Maddock Films' history, with a production budget of Rs 125 crore (not including print and publicity). Due to the large-scale VFX designed by some of the best studios across the globe, the total cost of production is expected to reach Rs 150 crore.
Thus, at a budget adding up to approximately Rs 150 crore, Thamma is the most expensive movie in Maddock's horror-comedy series, topping Stree 2's (Rs 125 crore) budget.
Early Buzz and Box Office Projections
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has predicted a stellar start for the film, estimating a day 1 collection of Rs 28-32 crore nett, especially since it releases a day after Diwali, which is one of the biggest national holidays in India.
"If the word of mouth turns out positive, Thamma could register an excellent Diwali week in the range of Rs 120–140 crore nett," Kadel said, adding that it might even go higher depending on festive footfall and family audiences.
The film's opening day sales on national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis have already crossed the 12,000-ticket mark, indicating strong urban interest. With its stretched five-day festive period (Oct 21–25), Thamma can enjoy uninterrupted collections.
Box Office Obstacle: Warrior and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Now, Thamma faces an unforeseen obstacle. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is now challenging Thamma for national multiplex screen time. As per reports in the media, Deewaniyat producers requested equal screens for both films, while Maddock Films allegedly requested 75 percent. All the exhibitors are working to figure a solution to split the screens, though trade experts feel Thamma's franchise strength and star power will give it an advantage for success.