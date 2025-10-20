Thamma Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Set For A Terrific Diwali Opening
Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma to open strong as per advance booking. Critics praise its fresh story, folklore-inspired thrills, and powerhouse performances.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 20, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: The supernatural comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has made a strong impression ahead of its upcoming Diwali release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is generating a positive buzz, in both critical circles and at the ticket window.
As of now, pre-release tracking reports have placed the film with decent advance sales figures of Rs 3.43 crores across the country and 1.21 lakh tickets sold. If you include block bookings, total advance sales rise to Rs 7.39 crores.
Of the advance sales, the Hindi 2D version is leading the market with around Rs 3.21 crores at an average ticket price of Rs 248 which accounts for approximately 1.15 lakh tickets sold. The IMAX and 4DX formats added around Rs 17.6 lakh. The Telugu version of Thamma also opened up around Rs 3.6 lakh in advance sales with some interest.
Trade circles are calling this one of the best pre-release figures for a Maddock Films project after Stree 2 and Munjya. With Diwali holidays kicking in, industry experts predict a roaring first weekend.
Taran Adarsh Calls It 'Terrific'
Top critic Taran Adarsh gave Thamma a glowing four-star review, calling it 'TERRIFIC' in one word. He praised the film as "a delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural and romance", applauding director Aditya Sarpotdar for taking an uncharted route.
Adarsh highlighted the film's fresh approach rooted in Indian folklore and credited its sharp writing and clever one-liners. "The plot keeps you hooked, entertained, and guessing till the finale," he noted.
#OneWordReview...#Thamma: TERRIFIC.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2025
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance... Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED! #ThammaReview
Director… pic.twitter.com/hkMow8xkXt
The reviewer especially praises Ayushmann Khurrana for what he calls a "pitch-perfect" performance, and Rashmika Mandanna is said to be a "complete revelation." Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal are said to deliver crowd-pleasing performances, especially noting Nawazuddin's quirky role. The songs, including the chart-busters Tum Mere Na Huye, Poison Baby, and Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, are lovely additions, and the background score is described as "electric."
Adarsh ends his review by saying, "Thamma is a well-packaged entertainer. Maddock's winning streak in the horror-comedy space continues." With rave reviews and festive timing, Thamma looks set for a blockbuster opening. The film releases nationwide on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, just in time for Diwali celebrations.
