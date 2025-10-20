ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Set For A Terrific Diwali Opening

Hyderabad: The supernatural comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has made a strong impression ahead of its upcoming Diwali release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is generating a positive buzz, in both critical circles and at the ticket window.

As of now, pre-release tracking reports have placed the film with decent advance sales figures of Rs 3.43 crores across the country and 1.21 lakh tickets sold. If you include block bookings, total advance sales rise to Rs 7.39 crores.

Of the advance sales, the Hindi 2D version is leading the market with around Rs 3.21 crores at an average ticket price of Rs 248 which accounts for approximately 1.15 lakh tickets sold. The IMAX and 4DX formats added around Rs 17.6 lakh. The Telugu version of Thamma also opened up around Rs 3.6 lakh in advance sales with some interest.

Trade circles are calling this one of the best pre-release figures for a Maddock Films project after Stree 2 and Munjya. With Diwali holidays kicking in, industry experts predict a roaring first weekend.