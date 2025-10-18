ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Advance Booking: Ayushmann And Rashmika's Film Opens To Moderate Start With Over Rs 4 Cr Sales

The film, which is part of Maddock Films' expanding Horror Comedy Universe, will be released on October 21 in Hindi and Telugu across multiple formats - 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX. The Hindi 2D version currently leads with 8,844 shows and has sold 39,308 tickets so far. Meanwhile, the Telugu 2D version, which has 57 shows, has sold 41 tickets. Among the premium formats, the Hindi IMAX 2D screenings have sold 557 tickets, while the 4DX version has managed 99 tickets.

Hyderabad: With only three days remaining for its big-screen release, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated horror-comedy Thamma has opened advance booking across India. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has registered a moderate start in advance ticket sales, with total bookings worth over Rs 1.12 crore as of Saturday, October 18.

With block seats, the overall advance booking collections have gone up to Rs 4.13 crore. While the opening response is moderate, the film's ticket sales are expected to gain momentum as release day nears, particularly with growing excitement around its connection to earlier hits from the same cinematic universe.

Thamma follows the success of Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, all of which belong to Maddock's horror-comedy franchise. Directed by Munjya filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Ayushmann Khurrana addressed comparisons between Thamma and the Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, clarifying that the two are entirely different in tone and treatment. “We are high on comedy. Though I enjoyed Lokah, I also feel that I was shooting in Allahabad at that time, and it was not released there. So, ours is a more massy film because it penetrates down to the Hindi-speaking markets also. Lokah could be a good induction for certain multiplex audiences towards this thing, but we have a different genesis, different situations, and it's a different story. But there's hardly any similarity," said the actor.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma promises a blend of supernatural thrills, quirky humour, and emotional storytelling. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 21.