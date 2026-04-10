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Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leak Sparks Outrage In Tamil Film Industry; Makers Issue Strong Statement

Jana Nayagan leak sparks outrage across the film industry, with actors and directors condemning piracy, while the makers issue a legal notice.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online
Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST

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Updated : April 10, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The alleged leak of footage from Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has triggered widespread outrage across the Tamil film industry, prompting strong reactions from actors, directors, and producers. As concern grew over the circulation of clips online, the film's production house also moved swiftly, issuing a legal warning against anyone sharing or downloading the leaked content.

The controversy began when a five-minute clip, reportedly featuring Vijay's introduction and part of a song, surfaced online. Soon after, several posts claimed that more footage, and even the full film, had been circulated on piracy platforms. The development shocked fans and industry insiders, especially as the film is yet to receive certification and is awaiting an official release.

Jana Nayagan Makers Issue Legal Warning
Jana Nayagan Makers Issue Legal Warning (Photo: X)

Amid the growing concern, the legal counsel for KVN Productions issued a public notice warning of strict action. The statement read, "It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied and circulated." The notice further warned that "any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes… amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for criminal action."

The makers also confirmed that legal proceedings have already been initiated against individuals involved in the leak. Several industry voices also came in support of the film's team. Actor Shanthnu Baghyaraj made an emotional appeal urging audiences not to share the leaked footage. He wrote, "Someone's dream is bleeding online. Please let’s not turn their hard work into a forwarded clip. Let the film breathe on screen and not die on your phone."

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also expressed disappointment over the incident, writing, "Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footages being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money, effort and hard work involved in making a movie. Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos."

Director Gaurav Narayanan called for strict punishment against those responsible for the leak. He wrote, "Cinema is not a take-it-for-granted industry. Thousands of people's daily bread depends on it. Whoever leaked and trying to spread the links should be punished."

Producer Dhananjayan shared multiple posts condemning the incident. In one tweet, he said, "Shocked to see many scenes of #JanaNayagan being leaked online including introduction scene, climax scene etc. Now many are tweeting that full film is leaked, which is devastating." He also urged immediate legal action, adding, "@KvnProductions must move the court immediately and get all such links removed and taken down before it's too late."

Director Arvindh Srinivasan described the leak as unacceptable and damaging to the filmmaking process. He wrote, "The leak of the #Jananayagan edit reference watermarked footage is deeply concerning and unacceptable. A lot of hard work, trust, and creative effort goes into every stage of filmmaking, and such actions undermine the integrity of the entire process." He further urged audiences to report any leaked content and support ethical practices.

Industry observers also pointed out that the leak comes at a sensitive time for the project. The film, directed by H. Vinoth, has already faced delays after being referred to a revising committee during the certification process. With the release timeline still unclear, the leak has added another layer of uncertainty for the makers. Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Billed as Vijay's final film before his political entry, the project carries significant expectations.

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Last Updated : April 10, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST

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VIJAY JANA NAYAGAN CONTROVERSY
THALAPATHY VIJAY FILM JANA NAYAGAN
KOLLYWOOD REACTION JANA NAYAGAN
VIJAY FILM LEAK REACTIONS
JANA NAYAGAN LEAK

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