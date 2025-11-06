ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan: Vijay Returns In Powerful Avatar In New Poster; Here's When Film's First Song Releases

The new poster features Vijay surrounded by a huge, enthusiastic crowd, with supporters reaching out toward him. Comment sections were flooded with excitement, with one user calling him the "Kollywood Superman" and another writing, "Thalaivan is back."

Hyderabad: Ending months of anticipation, KVN Productions finally unveiled a brand-new poster for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan on November 6. Accompanied by the caption "Let's Begin", the poster went viral on social media sites, marking the beginning of the promotional campaign for the film, which is set to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. The movie will hit the theatres during the Pongal festival and is expected to make a massive box office opening.

For several months, the team behind Jana Nayagan had maintained silence, sparking speculation online about the film's progress. However, the latest update confirms that promotions are now in full swing. A follow-up poster released later in the day revealed that the first single from the film will be out on November 8.

According to industry insiders, the upcoming track is a high-energy dance number sung by Vijay himself. The song will kick off the film's first phase of publicity.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has been touted as a political action drama, which chronicles the life of a police officer who joins politics - a plot strikingly similar to the real-life transformation of Vijay. Actor Vijay, who recently announced his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, is expected to end his cinematic innings with Jana Nayagan.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fifth collaboration with Vijay, a duo known for delivering chart-topping hits. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK as co-producers.