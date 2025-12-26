Thalapathy Vijay Off To Malaysia For Jana Nayagan Audio Launch; All Event Details Inside
Thalapathy Vijay heads to Malaysia for Jana Nayagan audio launch and Thalapathy Thiruvizha concert. The film is scheduled for a January 2026 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 26, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay has left for Malaysia to attend the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The event, which also includes a special tribute concert titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, is scheduled to take place on December 27 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur. Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay's final project before he enters full-time politics.
Vijay Spotted At Chennai Airport
On Friday morning, Thalapathy Vijay was seen at the Chennai International Airport before boarding his flight to Malaysia. Several fans gathered outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the actor. Videos of Vijay waving goodbye to his fans soon surfaced on social media. The actor was escorted by CRPF personnel and airport staff due to security reasons. Vijay wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans to keep his look simple.
Thalapathy At Chennai Airport ✈️ #JanaNayagan#JanaNayaganAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/1EJw0m7CI1— Dinesh Miranda (@dineshmiranda) December 26, 2025
Vijay's Family Joins Him
Vijay's family members were also present at the airport. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, was seen wearing a blue kurti and taking pictures with him.
Prabhudheva, Nelson Dilipkumar, Others Arrive In Malaysia Ahead Of Event
Before Vijay's arrival, actor-dancer Prabhudheva and director Nelson Dilipkumar had already reached Malaysia to be part of the event. Singer Anuradha Sriram, who will perform at the event, shared pictures with both Prabhudheva and Nelson. She will be one of the many singers performing at the Thalapathy Thiruvizha tribute concert.
Where And When Will The Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Take Place?
Place: National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Date: December 27
Time: Gates open at 1 pm
Concert Start Time: Around 3 pm (Malaysian time)
The stadium has a capacity of almost 85,000 to 90,000 people, and tickets are almost sold out.
Event Format And Performances
The event will take place in two parts. The tribute concert, Thalapathy Thiruvizha, will feature nearly 30 singers. Anuradha Sriram, SPB Charan, Saindhavi, Andrea Jeremiah and many more will perform songs celebrating Vijay's journey in cinema.
The concert will be followed by the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, where the cast and crew will speak about their experience of working with Vijay and H Vinoth.
Event Rules And Restrictions
- Only children aged 5 and above are permitted
- Each child must have an individual ticket
- No entry for children aged below 5
- Re-entry will NOT be allowed once you exit the stadium
Due to Vijay's political profile, the Royal Malaysia Police have banned political speeches, banners and symbols at the event. Authorities have clarified that permission was given only for an entertainment programme.
About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role, with Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Bobby Deol playing a key role. The film is scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, 2026.
READ MORE