ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay Off To Malaysia For Jana Nayagan Audio Launch; All Event Details Inside

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay has left for Malaysia to attend the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The event, which also includes a special tribute concert titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, is scheduled to take place on December 27 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur. Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay's final project before he enters full-time politics.

Vijay Spotted At Chennai Airport

On Friday morning, Thalapathy Vijay was seen at the Chennai International Airport before boarding his flight to Malaysia. Several fans gathered outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the actor. Videos of Vijay waving goodbye to his fans soon surfaced on social media. The actor was escorted by CRPF personnel and airport staff due to security reasons. Vijay wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans to keep his look simple.

Vijay's Family Joins Him

Vijay's family members were also present at the airport. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, was seen wearing a blue kurti and taking pictures with him.

Prabhudheva, Nelson Dilipkumar, Others Arrive In Malaysia Ahead Of Event

Before Vijay's arrival, actor-dancer Prabhudheva and director Nelson Dilipkumar had already reached Malaysia to be part of the event. Singer Anuradha Sriram, who will perform at the event, shared pictures with both Prabhudheva and Nelson. She will be one of the many singers performing at the Thalapathy Thiruvizha tribute concert.

Where And When Will The Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Take Place?

Place: National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Date: December 27