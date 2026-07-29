Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's Film Falls Further, Earns Its Lowest So Far
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is showing the expected weekday slowdown at the box office. The film collected its lowest amount on Day 7.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 29, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a blockbuster opening and a strong first weekend, Jana Nayagan has entered its weekday phase with lower collections. Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film has earned its lowest collection so far on Day 7, but it has still managed to cross Rs 147 crore net in India and over Rs 240 crore worldwide.
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7
According to live data shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 4.28 crore net in India by Wednesday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 7 collection is expected to be slightly higher.
With the latest figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 147.68 crore. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 172.62 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 240 crore.
Lowest Collection So Far
After a blockbuster opening, Jana Nayagan has seen its collections gradually decline during the weekdays. The film had earned Rs 8 crore on Day 6, and Day 7 has brought in Rs 4.28 crore so far, making it the film’s lowest single-day collection since release.
The drop is not unusual for a big commercial film after its opening weekend. However, the upcoming weekend will be important, as stronger collections could help the film maintain its momentum at the box office.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 42.70 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 21.15 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 28.90 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 32 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Monday)
|Rs 10.15 Cr
|Day 6 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 8 Cr
|Day 7 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 4.28 (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 147.68 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Week 1 Ends On A Solid Note
Despite the weekday decline, Jana Nayagan has had a successful first week. The film has already crossed Rs 147 crore net in India and continues to perform well overseas.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji after she loses her father. As he helps her fulfil her late parents’ dream of becoming an officer, they uncover a criminal network operating behind a toy import business. Vetri Kondan must then face dangerous enemies from his past while protecting the daughter he loves. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in key roles.