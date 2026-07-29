ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's Film Falls Further, Earns Its Lowest So Far

Hyderabad: After a blockbuster opening and a strong first weekend, Jana Nayagan has entered its weekday phase with lower collections. Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film has earned its lowest collection so far on Day 7, but it has still managed to cross Rs 147 crore net in India and over Rs 240 crore worldwide.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7

According to live data shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 4.28 crore net in India by Wednesday evening. Since late-night shows are yet to be counted, the final Day 7 collection is expected to be slightly higher.

With the latest figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 147.68 crore. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 172.62 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 240 crore.

Lowest Collection So Far

After a blockbuster opening, Jana Nayagan has seen its collections gradually decline during the weekdays. The film had earned Rs 8 crore on Day 6, and Day 7 has brought in Rs 4.28 crore so far, making it the film’s lowest single-day collection since release.