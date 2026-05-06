ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay's Family Tree: A Closer Look At His Personal Life

Hyderabad: One of Tamil cinema's biggest stars Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, comes from a deeply rooted film family that has shaped his journey from the very beginning. With his recent move into politics, curiosity around his personal life and family has only increased. Here's a detailed look at Vijay's family tree and the people who have played a key role in his life.

Who Is Thalapathy Vijay?

Born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, Vijay started his career as a child artist before becoming a leading actor in Tamil cinema. Over the years, he has delivered several blockbuster films like Thirumalai (2003) and Ghilli (2004), and built a massive fan following. Today, he is also making headlines for his political journey with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Thalapathy Vijay's Family Tree (Photo: (ETV Bharat))

A Filmmaker Father: S.A. Chandrasekhar

Vijay's father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, is a well-known director, writer, and producer in the Tamil film industry. He began his directorial career in 1978 and gained recognition with films that often focused on social issues.

Chandrasekhar played a major role in shaping Vijay's early career. He introduced him to films at a young age and directed several of his initial projects. This early exposure gave Vijay a strong foundation and understanding of cinema, which later helped him grow into a superstar.

A Musical Influence: Mother Shobha Chandrasekhar

Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, is a talented playback singer, writer, and producer. She has contributed to several Tamil films and is known for her artistic background. Her influence brought a musical and creative balance into the family. Along with his father's filmmaking knowledge, Vijay grew up in an environment where cinema and art were a way of life.