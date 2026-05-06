Thalapathy Vijay's Family Tree: A Closer Look At His Personal Life
A deep dive into Thalapathy Vijay's family, from his filmmaker father and singer mother to his marriage, children, and how it shaped his life.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 6, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST|
Updated : May 6, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: One of Tamil cinema's biggest stars Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, comes from a deeply rooted film family that has shaped his journey from the very beginning. With his recent move into politics, curiosity around his personal life and family has only increased. Here's a detailed look at Vijay's family tree and the people who have played a key role in his life.
Who Is Thalapathy Vijay?
Born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, Vijay started his career as a child artist before becoming a leading actor in Tamil cinema. Over the years, he has delivered several blockbuster films like Thirumalai (2003) and Ghilli (2004), and built a massive fan following. Today, he is also making headlines for his political journey with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
A Filmmaker Father: S.A. Chandrasekhar
Vijay's father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, is a well-known director, writer, and producer in the Tamil film industry. He began his directorial career in 1978 and gained recognition with films that often focused on social issues.
Chandrasekhar played a major role in shaping Vijay's early career. He introduced him to films at a young age and directed several of his initial projects. This early exposure gave Vijay a strong foundation and understanding of cinema, which later helped him grow into a superstar.
A Musical Influence: Mother Shobha Chandrasekhar
Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, is a talented playback singer, writer, and producer. She has contributed to several Tamil films and is known for her artistic background. Her influence brought a musical and creative balance into the family. Along with his father's filmmaking knowledge, Vijay grew up in an environment where cinema and art were a way of life.
A Personal Tragedy: Sister Vidya
Vijay had a younger sister, Vidya Chandrasekhar, who sadly passed away at the age of two. This tragic loss deeply affected him and is often said to have shaped his calm and reserved personality.
A Love Story Turned Marriage: Sangeeta Sornalingam
Vijay married Sangeeta Sornalingam in 1999. Interestingly, Sangeeta was once a fan who travelled from London to Chennai to meet him. Their meetings eventually led to love, and their families later arranged the marriage.
Sangeeta, who comes from a Tamil business family, has largely stayed away from the limelight. Despite maintaining a low public profile, she has been an important pillar in Vijay's personal life. However, recent reports suggest that the couple is going through a divorce process, marking a significant shift in their long-standing relationship.
The Next Generation: Vijay's Children
Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, was born in 2000 and is already stepping into the film world. He has shown interest in both acting and directing. He gained attention after appearing alongside his father on screen and is now reportedly working toward establishing himself as a director. Many believe he could carry forward the family's cinematic legacy.
Vijay's daughter, Divya Sasha, leads a more private life. Unlike her brother, she prefers to stay away from media attention and public appearances. She is currently focused on her education, and very little is publicly known about her interests or future plans.
A Family Deeply Rooted in Cinema
From his father's direction to his mother's music, Vijay's upbringing was surrounded by creativity and storytelling. This strong foundation played a key role in shaping his career choices and success. Over the decades, Vijay built his own identity with hit films like Ghilli, Thuppakki, Mersal, and Leo. Now, with his entry into politics, he is expanding his influence beyond cinema.
From Cinema to Politics
In 2024, Vijay announced his political entry with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. By 2026, his party had already made a significant mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as a major political force.