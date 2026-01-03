ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Trust One-Film-Old Cibi Chakravarthy After Sunder C Exit

Following Sundar C bowing out of Thalaivar 173 due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," speculations regarding who will be stepping in to helm the film were rife. Putting rumours to rest, the much-awaited update was announced today (January 3) by RKFI via a social media post. For Thalaivar 173, the makers have trusted one-film-old Cibi Chakaravarthi, who earlier delivered a hit with Don, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer coming-of-age comedy-drama released in 2022.

Hyderabad: It is known that screen icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have joined hands for an upcoming film officially announced last November. The highly anticipated film was hanging in the balance after filmmaker Sundar C's exit from the project. The film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, is produced under the Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) banner and will be released by Red Giant Movies during Pongal next year. Thalaivar 173 will be an Anirudh Ravichander musical.

The film will be a landmark collaboration for not only uniting two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrating five decades of friendship and brotherhood shared between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film brings the two thespians together after 46 years.

Earlier, reports indicated that Lokesh Kanagaraj, who also helmed Kamal Haasan in 2022’s Vikram, will direct the film. Later, actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan's name also cropped up. Finally, Cibi Chakaravarthi won the jackpot. Before donning the director's hat with Don, Cibi assisted Atlee on Mersal and Theri. Thalaivar 173 aside, Cibi is also said to have locked a film with Sivakarthikeyan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest. The sequel is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who also helmed the original released in 2023. The first part of the film went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores at the box office.