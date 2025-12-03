Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 5: Dhanush's Film Surges Past Raanjhanaa's Lifetime India Collection, Hits Rs 71 Cr
Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the total India net collection of his 2013 hit movie Raanjhanaa. The film was released on November 28.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's latest romantic film, Tere Ishk Mein, has been performing well at the box office since its release on November 28. After the initial three days of its theatrical run, however, the movie witnessed a major dip on Day 4 (Monday). Now, on Day 5, the film has picked up its numbers and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this weekend.
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5
According to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 10.25 crore on its fifth day, with a 17.14% jump from the previous day's collection, which stood at Rs 8.75 crore. The movie opened at Rs 16 crore, followed by Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. With this, the film's total collection is now Rs 71 crore.
Occupancy Rates
Hindi - 24.93%
Tamil - 14.85%
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 16 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 17 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 19 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 8.25 Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 10.25 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 71.00 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Tere Ishk Mein Surpasses Raanjhanaa's Total Net Collection
Tere Ishk Mein, the spiritual successor to the romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has now surpassed the total net collection of Dhanush's 2013 hit movie, which collected Rs 60.22 crore net in India. While Raanjhanaa earned Rs 93.97 crore worldwide, Tere Ishk Mein has now become Dhanush's highest-grossing Hindi film, and that too within just five days of its release.
About Tere Ishk Mein
Set against the backdrop of Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein explores how love can heal, wound, and transform people through acceptance and surrender. It is the story of Shankar (Dhanush), an angry young man who falls deeply in love with his college classmate Mukti (Kriti Sanon). The narrative begins as a youthful romance but turns into a violent journey when Mukti decides to end the relationship and marry someone else.
Besides Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama also features Prakash Raj, Sushil Dahiya, Maahir Mohiuddin, and Redin Kingsley. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma.
