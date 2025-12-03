ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 5: Dhanush's Film Surges Past Raanjhanaa's Lifetime India Collection, Hits Rs 71 Cr

Hyderabad: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's latest romantic film, Tere Ishk Mein, has been performing well at the box office since its release on November 28. After the initial three days of its theatrical run, however, the movie witnessed a major dip on Day 4 (Monday). Now, on Day 5, the film has picked up its numbers and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this weekend.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5

According to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 10.25 crore on its fifth day, with a 17.14% jump from the previous day's collection, which stood at Rs 8.75 crore. The movie opened at Rs 16 crore, followed by Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. With this, the film's total collection is now Rs 71 crore.

Occupancy Rates

Hindi - 24.93%

Tamil - 14.85%