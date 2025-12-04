Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 6: Dhanush's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Midweek Dip
Tere Ishk Mein sees a slight drop on Day 6, but crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in six days, becoming Dhanush's biggest Bollywood hit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 4, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anand L Rai's latest film, Tere Ishk Mein, has been performing well at the box office until its fourth day. The number, however, witnessed a rise in its collection on the next day, but on Day 6 (Wednesday) again, the romantic drama faced a drop. Despite this, Tere Ishk Mein has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally.
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6
According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere ishk Mein earned its lowest so far, with an estimated Rs 6.75 on its sixth day. The film opened at Rs 16 crore, and saw growth on the next two days with Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. On Day 4, the movie declined by 53.95%, collecting only Rs 8.75 crore. Day 5 managed to pick up its numbers and brought in Rs 10.25 crore. Now, adding all the figures, the film's 6-day total stands at Rs 76.75 crore at the box office in India.
Occupancy Rates
Hindi - 12.84%
Tamil - 14.62%
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 16 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 17 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 19 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 8.25 Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 10.25 Cr
|Day 6
|Rs 6.75 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 76.75 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6
While the film's India net collection is Rs 76.75 crore, its gross domestic total stands at an estimated Rs 92.5 crore. The overseas collection is about Rs 8 crore, and adding this, Tere Ishk Mein's worldwide collection now stands at Rs 100.5 crore. The film has managed to touch this milestone within just six days of its release. Moreover, Tere Ishk Mein has become Dhanush's biggest Bollywood hit to date and his first Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide.
Dhanush's Other Movies That Crossed Rs 100 Crore
Other movies of Dhanush that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark include: Thiruchitrambalam (Rs 117.2 crore), Vaathi (Rs 116.2 crore), Raayan (Rs 154 crore), and Kuberaa (Rs 138.1 crore).
About Tere Ishk Mein
Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013). Tere Ishk Mein revolves around Shankar (played by Dhanush), who develops a relationship with Mukti (played by Kriti Sanon) while she conducts her PhD research on him. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, and years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.
Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, Tere Ishk Mein was released in theatres on November 28, 2025. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sushil Dahiya, Maahir Mohiuddin, and Redin Kingsley.
