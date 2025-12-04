ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 6: Dhanush's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Midweek Dip

Tere Ishk Mein sees a slight drop on Day 6, but crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in six days, becoming Dhanush's biggest Bollywood hit.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : December 4, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anand L Rai's latest film, Tere Ishk Mein, has been performing well at the box office until its fourth day. The number, however, witnessed a rise in its collection on the next day, but on Day 6 (Wednesday) again, the romantic drama faced a drop. Despite this, Tere Ishk Mein has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere ishk Mein earned its lowest so far, with an estimated Rs 6.75 on its sixth day. The film opened at Rs 16 crore, and saw growth on the next two days with Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. On Day 4, the movie declined by 53.95%, collecting only Rs 8.75 crore. Day 5 managed to pick up its numbers and brought in Rs 10.25 crore. Now, adding all the figures, the film's 6-day total stands at Rs 76.75 crore at the box office in India.

Occupancy Rates

Hindi - 12.84%

Tamil - 14.62%

Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection
Day 1Rs 16 Cr
Day 2Rs 17 Cr
Day 3Rs 19 Cr
Day 4Rs 8.25 Cr
Day 5Rs 10.25 Cr
Day 6Rs 6.75 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 76.75 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

While the film's India net collection is Rs 76.75 crore, its gross domestic total stands at an estimated Rs 92.5 crore. The overseas collection is about Rs 8 crore, and adding this, Tere Ishk Mein's worldwide collection now stands at Rs 100.5 crore. The film has managed to touch this milestone within just six days of its release. Moreover, Tere Ishk Mein has become Dhanush's biggest Bollywood hit to date and his first Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Dhanush's Other Movies That Crossed Rs 100 Crore

Other movies of Dhanush that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark include: Thiruchitrambalam (Rs 117.2 crore), Vaathi (Rs 116.2 crore), Raayan (Rs 154 crore), and Kuberaa (Rs 138.1 crore).

About Tere Ishk Mein

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013). Tere Ishk Mein revolves around Shankar (played by Dhanush), who develops a relationship with Mukti (played by Kriti Sanon) while she conducts her PhD research on him. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, and years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.

Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, Tere Ishk Mein was released in theatres on November 28, 2025. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sushil Dahiya, Maahir Mohiuddin, and Redin Kingsley.

