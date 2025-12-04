ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 6: Dhanush's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Midweek Dip

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anand L Rai's latest film, Tere Ishk Mein, has been performing well at the box office until its fourth day. The number, however, witnessed a rise in its collection on the next day, but on Day 6 (Wednesday) again, the romantic drama faced a drop. Despite this, Tere Ishk Mein has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere ishk Mein earned its lowest so far, with an estimated Rs 6.75 on its sixth day. The film opened at Rs 16 crore, and saw growth on the next two days with Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. On Day 4, the movie declined by 53.95%, collecting only Rs 8.75 crore. Day 5 managed to pick up its numbers and brought in Rs 10.25 crore. Now, adding all the figures, the film's 6-day total stands at Rs 76.75 crore at the box office in India.

Occupancy Rates

Hindi - 12.84%

Tamil - 14.62%

Box Office Breakdown