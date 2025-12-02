ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: After Strong Weekend, Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Faces Major Dip

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, the spiritual successor to the romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has made an unexpected opening at the box office. Released on November 28, 2025, the film, which stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai. The film has been performing well at the box office for the initial three days, surpassing the Rs 50 crore mark. However, on Day 4, the film saw a major dip.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 8.25 crore on its fourth day of release. The film saw a dip of approximately 56.58%. Tere Ishk Mein opened at Rs 16 crore, followed by Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore on the second and third day, respectively. With this, the film's 4-day total stands at Rs 60.25 crore.

Occupancy Rates

Hindi - 16.28%