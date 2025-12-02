Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: After Strong Weekend, Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Faces Major Dip
Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, crossed Rs 60 crore in four days, but Day 4 saw a sharp drop.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 2, 2025 at 10:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, the spiritual successor to the romantic drama Raanjhanaa, has made an unexpected opening at the box office. Released on November 28, 2025, the film, which stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai. The film has been performing well at the box office for the initial three days, surpassing the Rs 50 crore mark. However, on Day 4, the film saw a major dip.
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 8.25 crore on its fourth day of release. The film saw a dip of approximately 56.58%. Tere Ishk Mein opened at Rs 16 crore, followed by Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore on the second and third day, respectively. With this, the film's 4-day total stands at Rs 60.25 crore.
Occupancy Rates
Hindi - 16.28%
Tamil - 14.60%
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 16 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 17 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 19 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 8.25 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 60.25 Cr
Data Source: Sacnlk
About Tere Ishk Mein
Set against the backdrop of Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein explores how love can heal, wound, and transform people through acceptance and surrender. It is the story of Shankar (Dhanush), an angry young man who falls deeply in love with his college classmate Mukti (Kriti Sanon). The narrative begins as a youthful romance but turns into a violent journey when Mukti decides to end the relationship and marry someone else.
Besides Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama also features Prakash Raj, Sushil Dahiya, Maahir Mohiuddin, and Redin Kingsley. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma.
