Tere Ishk Mein Day 3 Box Office: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Starrer Continues Its Strong Run, Crosses Rs 51 Cr
Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, maintains strong weekend momentum, collecting over Rs 51 crore in three days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Tere Ishk Mein, has been doing well at the box office since Day 1. The romantic drama, though getting mixed reviews, has been able to attract audiences to the theatres with its intense storyline and powerful performances provided by the actors. Within three days of its release, the film has surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark.
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3
According to the updated numbers from industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 18.75 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). On Day 1 and Day 2, the film collected Rs 16 and Rs 17 crore respectively. Now, the film's total 3-day collection stands at Rs 51.75 crore.
With this, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has already exceeded the lifetime box office figures of other releases of 2025. It has overtaken Kajol's Maa, which collected Rs 36.08 crore, and Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic thriller Dhadak 2, which earned Rs 22.45 crore.
Tere Ishk Mein Occupancy Rates
Tere Ishk Mein recorded healthy occupancy across regions on Sunday.
The figures are as follows:
Hindi - 32.82%
Tamil - 19.88%
About Tere Ishk Mein
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein revolves around the turbulent and passionate journey of Mukti (Kriti Sanon) and Shankar (Dhanush). What starts off as a tender romance in college spirals into an intense and unsettling tale when Mukti chooses another partner. Heartbroken and transformed, Shankar goes on to become an Army pilot, while their unresolved emotions continue to shape the story.
The film has received mixed reviews, but the performances of Dhanush and Kriti have not gone unappreciated. Critics have appreciated the performance of the lead actors and the emotionally powerful narrative of the film.
Presented by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film is a production by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions.
