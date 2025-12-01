ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Day 3 Box Office: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon Starrer Continues Its Strong Run, Crosses Rs 51 Cr

Hyderabad: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Tere Ishk Mein, has been doing well at the box office since Day 1. The romantic drama, though getting mixed reviews, has been able to attract audiences to the theatres with its intense storyline and powerful performances provided by the actors. Within three days of its release, the film has surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the updated numbers from industry tracker Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected Rs 18.75 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). On Day 1 and Day 2, the film collected Rs 16 and Rs 17 crore respectively. Now, the film's total 3-day collection stands at Rs 51.75 crore.

With this, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has already exceeded the lifetime box office figures of other releases of 2025. It has overtaken Kajol's Maa, which collected Rs 36.08 crore, and Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's romantic thriller Dhadak 2, which earned Rs 22.45 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein Occupancy Rates

Tere Ishk Mein recorded healthy occupancy across regions on Sunday.