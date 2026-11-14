Telugu Actor Giribabu Dies At 83; Chandrababu Naidu Recalls His 50-Year Journey In Cinema
Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu died in Hyderabad at 83. Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to his five-decade career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu, who entertained audiences with his performances for over five decades, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 14. He was 83. The actor had been unwell for some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad, where he breathed his last while receiving treatment. Reports said that age-related health issues led to his death.
Giribabu’s demise has brought an end to a long-running career that included more than 600 films. He worked with several generations of actors and filmmakers and became popular for his performances in negative, comedy and supporting roles. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the veteran actor’s death and recalled how he made a name for himself in the film industry despite coming from a humble background.
Following the news of Giribabu’s death, Chandrababu Naidu shared a condolence message on X. Remembering the actor’s journey, the Chief Minister spoke about his beginnings in a farming family in Prakasam district and his achievements in Telugu cinema.
“The passing of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into an ordinary farming family in Prakasam district, Giribabu acted in over 600 films over five decades… delighting audiences as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for peace for Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members."
Naidu also remembered Giribabu’s work beyond acting, as the veteran artist had explored filmmaking and production during his career. The actor’s journey in the industry spanned more than 50 years.
ప్రముఖ సీనియర్ నటుడు, దర్శక నిర్మాత గిరిబాబు మరణం విచారకరం. ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో ఒక సామాన్య వ్యవసాయ కుటుంబంలో జన్మించిన గిరిబాబు ఐదు దశాబ్దాల పాటు 600లకు పైగా చిత్రాల్లో నటించి... విలన్గా, హాస్యనటుడిగా ఇంకా క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్టుగా ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించారు. గిరిబాబు ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. వారి కుటుంబసభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 14, 2026
Giribabu made his film debut with Jagame Maya in 1973. He played a negative character in the film and went on to take up similar roles in the early years of his career. Some of his films from that period include Jyothi, Kurukshetram and Karunamayudu.
However, Giribabu did not limit himself to villainous characters. He later explored comedy and other roles that allowed him to show different sides of his acting. His performance in the 1987 film Dongodochadu was one such example, as it introduced audiences to his comic timing.
He went on to become part of several popular Telugu films, including Pasivadi Pranam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Kothala Raayudu, Chandralekha and Nuvve Kavali. His filmography also includes well-known titles such as Athadu, Geetha Govindam and Prathinidhi.
Apart from acting, Giribabu also took an interest in directing and producing films. He remained connected to the industry even in his later years, with his last reported film appearance being in Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2023).
The actor is survived by his sons Raghu Babu and Bose Babu, and daughter Madhavi. Both Raghu Babu and Bose Babu are associated with the film industry as actors, while Madhavi has largely kept herself away from the public spotlight.