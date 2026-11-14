ETV Bharat / entertainment

Telugu Actor Giribabu Dies At 83; Chandrababu Naidu Recalls His 50-Year Journey In Cinema

Telugu Actor Giribabu Dies At 83 ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu, who entertained audiences with his performances for over five decades, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 14. He was 83. The actor had been unwell for some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad, where he breathed his last while receiving treatment. Reports said that age-related health issues led to his death.

Giribabu’s demise has brought an end to a long-running career that included more than 600 films. He worked with several generations of actors and filmmakers and became popular for his performances in negative, comedy and supporting roles. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the veteran actor’s death and recalled how he made a name for himself in the film industry despite coming from a humble background.

Following the news of Giribabu’s death, Chandrababu Naidu shared a condolence message on X. Remembering the actor’s journey, the Chief Minister spoke about his beginnings in a farming family in Prakasam district and his achievements in Telugu cinema. “The passing of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into an ordinary farming family in Prakasam district, Giribabu acted in over 600 films over five decades… delighting audiences as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for peace for Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members." Naidu also remembered Giribabu’s work beyond acting, as the veteran artist had explored filmmaking and production during his career. The actor’s journey in the industry spanned more than 50 years.