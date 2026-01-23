ETV Bharat / entertainment

Telangana Talent Akash Gogineni's Short Film LUNA Selected For JIFF And NDFF 2026

The film stands out for its unique concept and creative execution. Akash transformed his hand-drawn artwork into a visually engaging short film using modern technology. He independently composed the background music and handled the entire creative process himself. LUNA imagines a future scenario, depicting what discoveries might be made if a robot explorer were sent into space 1,100 years from now. The short film was released on YouTube through Atom Pictures on January 17 and has been receiving appreciation from viewers.

Khammam (Telangana): A short film created by a young filmmaker from Khammam has brought pride to Telangana by earning recognition at prestigious international film festivals. LUNA, a four-minute and 32-second short film directed by Akash Gogineni, has been officially selected for screening at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2026 and the New Delhi Film Festival (NDFF) 2026.

Akash Gogineni is the son of Gogineni Kiran Kumar and Himabindu, who works as an ICDS Supervisor. A resident of Khammam city, Akash has shown creative talent from a young age. He has consistently displayed a keen interest in drawing, music creation, and collecting action figures. His interest in movies gradually transformed into filmmaking and motivated him to explore and try his hands at short films.

Akash completed his schooling and intermediate education in Khammam and later pursued his B.Tech degree in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. During his B.Tech course, he developed an application named Constra to launch a startup, which he officially registered. His academic performance earned him a free seat at Georgia State University in the United States for the year 2025. Currently, Akash is pursuing his Master's degree in the USA while also working as a teaching assistant in Atlanta.

The Film Festival will be held in New Delhi from February 13 to 15. The organisers invited socially relevant short films from across the globe for the competition. More than 1,000 short films from nearly 60 countries were submitted for consideration. After a detailed review process, only a select few films were chosen for screening.