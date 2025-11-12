ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Intention Of Hurting Or Defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Or His Family': Telangana Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, who is facing legal action from actor Akkineni Nagarjuna over alleged defamatory remarks against his family, expressed regret and withdrew her statements on Wednesday.

The minister issued a public clarification, stating that she had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna or his family members. Surekha stirred up the controversy with her comments in October 2024, following which Nagarjuna filed a defamation case in a local court.

Taking to X, Konda Surekha said her comments are not intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family members. "I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to @iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same (sic)," the minister said.