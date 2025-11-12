'No Intention Of Hurting Or Defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Or His Family': Telangana Minister Konda Surekha
In October 2024, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made alleged defamatory remarks about former Minister KT Rama Rao and actor Nagarjuna's family members
Published : November 12, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, who is facing legal action from actor Akkineni Nagarjuna over alleged defamatory remarks against his family, expressed regret and withdrew her statements on Wednesday.
The minister issued a public clarification, stating that she had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna or his family members. Surekha stirred up the controversy with her comments in October 2024, following which Nagarjuna filed a defamation case in a local court.
Taking to X, Konda Surekha said her comments are not intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family members. "I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to @iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same (sic)," the minister said.
Nagarjuna's petition against Minister Konda Surekha's previous comments is scheduled for a hearing in the Nampally court on November 13, 2025. On October 2, 2024, speaking to the media at the Hyderabad Langar House, Surekha made controversial comments about Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Nagarjuna's family.
"KTR has played with the lives of many film heroines during his tenure as minister. He was the reason for the breakup between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. In the past, he has caused trouble for many through phone tapping. KTR has been the reason why heroines got married quickly and left acting. He got addicted to drugs and led others to drug addiction, and hosted rave parties. He blackmailed them and played with their lives."
In a response to the minister's comment, actress Samantha said that her divorce was a personal matter and advised others to stop speculating about it. She then urged them not to drag her name into political disputes. Following this, the minister apologised to Samantha for her controversial remarks. Meanwhile, on October 3, 2024, Akkineni Nagarjuna officially filed a defamation case against Surekha at the Nampally court.
