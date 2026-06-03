ETV Bharat / entertainment

Peddi: Telangana Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices, Special Shows For Ram Charan's Film

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan's upcoming sports action drama Peddi has received a major boost ahead of its release, with the Telangana government approving special premiere shows and a temporary hike in ticket prices.

The government has issued an order allowing theatres across Telangana to charge higher ticket rates for the film during its initial run. As per the revised pricing structure, single-screen theatres can increase ticket prices by Rs 100, while multiplexes have been permitted an additional Rs 125, including GST.

The order also clears the way for special premiere shows on June 3, a day before the film's official release. Tickets for these special screenings can be priced up to Rs 600. The revised ticket rates will remain in effect for 10 days from the date of release.

The approval comes after the makers of Peddi approached both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments seeking permission for special shows and ticket price revisions. While Andhra Pradesh had already granted approval earlier, Telangana's decision was announced just hours before the film's release.