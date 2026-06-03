Peddi: Telangana Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices, Special Shows For Ram Charan's Film
Ram Charan's Peddi received the Telangana government's approval for special premiere shows and a temporary ticket hike, giving the sports drama a major pre-release boost.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 3, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan's upcoming sports action drama Peddi has received a major boost ahead of its release, with the Telangana government approving special premiere shows and a temporary hike in ticket prices.
The government has issued an order allowing theatres across Telangana to charge higher ticket rates for the film during its initial run. As per the revised pricing structure, single-screen theatres can increase ticket prices by Rs 100, while multiplexes have been permitted an additional Rs 125, including GST.
The Telangana government has issued orders allowing ticket price hikes for #Peddi.— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 3, 2026
Permission granted to increase ticket prices by ₹100 in single-screen theatres and ₹125 in multiplex theatres.
Approval has also been given to increase premiere show ticket prices by ₹600 for… pic.twitter.com/MuJe0LqaHb
The order also clears the way for special premiere shows on June 3, a day before the film's official release. Tickets for these special screenings can be priced up to Rs 600. The revised ticket rates will remain in effect for 10 days from the date of release.
The approval comes after the makers of Peddi approached both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments seeking permission for special shows and ticket price revisions. While Andhra Pradesh had already granted approval earlier, Telangana's decision was announced just hours before the film's release.
Reacting to the approval, the makers issued a statement on X. It read, "Thank you to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Hon’ble Cinematography Minister Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu, and the Government of Telangana for issuing the GO for ticket pricing and extending their support to #PEDDI."
Thank you to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Hon’ble Cinematography Minister Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu, and the Government of Telangana for issuing the GO for ticket pricing and extending…— Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) June 3, 2026
It further read, "This timely decision has greatly strengthened our efforts in bringing this larger-than-life cinematic spectacle to audiences in the grandest way possible. We sincerely thank the Government of Telangana for its continued encouragement and support towards Telugu cinema."
The latest move is expected to strengthen the film's opening-day collections. Peddi has already recorded strong advance booking numbers. According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed over Rs 8.41 crore in advance bookings in India for its opening day, excluding blocked seats. Worldwide advance sales have also crossed Rs 12 crore, driven by a strong response from overseas markets, especially North America.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, and Ravi Kishan. Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the film follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride and dignity against powerful rivals.
The sports action drama is set for a grand release on June 4, with paid premiere shows scheduled across the Telugu states and select international locations on June 3.