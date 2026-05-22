ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Why Her Mother Suggested A Live-In Relationship With Karan Kundrra Before Marriage

Hyderabad: For years, fans have followed every phase of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship - from their romance inside the Bigg Boss 15 house to their recent engagement on Netflix’s Desi Bling. Now, the couple has revealed an unexpected detail about their relationship journey, and it involves Tejasswi’s mother.

During a recent appearance on Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s podcast, Tejasswi shared that her mother wanted the couple to experience living together before taking the big step of marriage. According to the actress, her mother believed it was important for both of them to understand each other better before committing for life.

“She wanted to know whether he would be comfortable with me. My mom was actually the one who told us to stay in a live-in relationship before marriage. A lot of people don’t support the idea, but she felt it was the best way for us to understand each other,” Tejasswi said.

Karan also spoke about meeting Tejasswi’s family in the early days of their relationship and revealed that her mother had a rather funny reaction. “She told me not to trust her daughter completely and asked me to think carefully,” Karan joked, adding that Tejasswi’s father was always supportive of their relationship.