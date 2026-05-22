Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Why Her Mother Suggested A Live-In Relationship With Karan Kundrra Before Marriage
Tejasswi Prakash revealed her mother encouraged a live-in relationship with Karan Kundrra before marriage, despite people being against the idea.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 22, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: For years, fans have followed every phase of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship - from their romance inside the Bigg Boss 15 house to their recent engagement on Netflix’s Desi Bling. Now, the couple has revealed an unexpected detail about their relationship journey, and it involves Tejasswi’s mother.
During a recent appearance on Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s podcast, Tejasswi shared that her mother wanted the couple to experience living together before taking the big step of marriage. According to the actress, her mother believed it was important for both of them to understand each other better before committing for life.
“She wanted to know whether he would be comfortable with me. My mom was actually the one who told us to stay in a live-in relationship before marriage. A lot of people don’t support the idea, but she felt it was the best way for us to understand each other,” Tejasswi said.
Karan also spoke about meeting Tejasswi’s family in the early days of their relationship and revealed that her mother had a rather funny reaction. “She told me not to trust her daughter completely and asked me to think carefully,” Karan joked, adding that Tejasswi’s father was always supportive of their relationship.
The actors also looked back at the time when their romance first began on Bigg Boss 15. Since many reality show relationships fail after the cameras stop rolling, people had predicted that Karan and Tejasswi’s bond would not survive for long.
However, the couple says they never let those opinions affect them. Talking about how their relationship grew stronger over time, Tejasswi said they had already faced enough ups and downs together. “We’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything,” she shared.
Karan, too, admitted that their connection started naturally inside the show. While Tejasswi initially took her time before trusting him, she eventually realised his feelings were genuine.
The couple recently made headlines after Karan proposed to Tejasswi during Desi Bling in Dubai. The romantic proposal, complete with a giant diamond ring, left Tejasswi emotional. “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop,” she said moments after saying yes.