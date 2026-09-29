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Teja Sajja To Make Reality TV Hosting Debut With The Traitors Telugu; Deets Inside

Teja Sajja To Make Reality TV Hosting Debut With The Traitors Telugu ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Teja Sajja is stepping into a new role as a reality show host. The actor will make his reality-hosting debut with The Traitors Telugu, the Telugu adaptation of the popular international reality franchise. Prime Video has announced that the show will premiere on October 15. The 10-episode series will stream over four weeks, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.

The show will bring together 20 personalities from different backgrounds for a game built around trust, strategy, deception and betrayal. As the contestants navigate the game, they will have to decide who they can trust while trying to protect their own position. Announcing the series on Instagram, the makers shared a video featuring Teja. In the clip, the actor-host sets the tone for the show by talking about how people can change when they get an opportunity to betray others for different reasons. "Everyone in the world is good till they get a chance to betray for love, for power, for war, or for victory," Teja says in the video, adding, "Eras may change, reasons may differ, but betrayal never changes."