Teja Sajja To Make Reality TV Hosting Debut With The Traitors Telugu; Deets Inside
Teja Sajja is set to make his reality-hosting debut with The Traitors Telugu, a 10-episode adaptation premiering on Prime Video from October 15.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Teja Sajja is stepping into a new role as a reality show host. The actor will make his reality-hosting debut with The Traitors Telugu, the Telugu adaptation of the popular international reality franchise. Prime Video has announced that the show will premiere on October 15. The 10-episode series will stream over four weeks, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.
The show will bring together 20 personalities from different backgrounds for a game built around trust, strategy, deception and betrayal. As the contestants navigate the game, they will have to decide who they can trust while trying to protect their own position. Announcing the series on Instagram, the makers shared a video featuring Teja.
In the clip, the actor-host sets the tone for the show by talking about how people can change when they get an opportunity to betray others for different reasons. "Everyone in the world is good till they get a chance to betray for love, for power, for war, or for victory," Teja says in the video, adding, "Eras may change, reasons may differ, but betrayal never changes."
Droham, Drama, Dhamaka. Meeru Ready ah? 🎭🔥#TheTraitorsTeluguOnPrime, New Reality Series with New Episodes Every Thursday, Oct 15@tejasajja123 pic.twitter.com/iaFJidfJBY— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 29, 2026
The Telugu edition follows the success of the Hindi version of The Traitors, which has already completed two seasons. Prime Video is now expanding the franchise into the Telugu market with a new host and a new set of contestants. Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, said the Telugu edition brings a fresh addition to the unscripted space with its focus on mind games and strategy.
He also said that Teja was an exciting choice to lead the Telugu version, pointing to the actor's charisma, spontaneity and connection with audiences. According to Madhok, the team hopes the new edition will help the franchise reach more viewers in India and globally. Fazila Allana, Partner and Co-Founder of SOL Productions, said bringing the format to Telugu allows the team to explore its universal themes of trust, ambition, relationships and betrayal while adding the personality and cultural flavour of Telugu entertainment.
The makers also aim to create an immersive world around the contestants, with the personalities at the centre of the game. The format is designed to keep viewers guessing as alliances change and contestants try to figure out who is playing as a Traitor. The Traitors Telugu will stream in Telugu with English subtitles on Prime Video.