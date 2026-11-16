ETV Bharat / entertainment

Teja Sajja's Engagement: First Photo With Soon-To-Be Wife Surfaces; Here's What We Know About Her

Teja Sajja's Engagement ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Teja Sajja is officially engaged! The actor, best known for his role in the superhero film Hanu-Man, exchanged rings with his longtime partner in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday, November 16. The first picture of the newly engaged couple has now surfaced online and is doing the rounds on social media.

The engagement ceremony was held at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The traditional function was attended by the couple’s family members, close friends and several well-known faces from the Telugu film industry and politics. Although Teja has not yet shared pictures from the ceremony on his social media accounts, the first glimpse of the couple has already caught the attention of fans.

Several popular personalities attended the special occasion to congratulate the couple. Among them were actors Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Shivaji and Raghu Babu. Film producer Allu Aravind, director Karthik Gattamneni and producer Sahu Garapati were also present. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leader T Harish Rao were among the political leaders who attended the event. Teja had also personally invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to the engagement ceremony. Who Is Teja Sajja’s Soon-To-Be Wife? While the actor has kept his relationship away from the public eye, some details about his fiancée are already known. Teja’s bride-to-be is a Hyderabad native who is currently based in the United States. She works in the technology sector with her father, and her family has no connection to the film industry. In an earlier interview with a webloid, Teja spoke about his fiancée and explained why he does not want to reveal her identity. He said that she grew up in the US and is not familiar with the attention that comes with being associated with the film industry.