Teja Sajja's Engagement: First Photo With Soon-To-Be Wife Surfaces; Here's What We Know About Her
Teja Sajja gets engaged to his US-based fiancée in Hyderabad. The first picture of the couple has surfaced as celebrities attend the private ceremony.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu actor Teja Sajja is officially engaged! The actor, best known for his role in the superhero film Hanu-Man, exchanged rings with his longtime partner in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday, November 16. The first picture of the newly engaged couple has now surfaced online and is doing the rounds on social media.
The engagement ceremony was held at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The traditional function was attended by the couple’s family members, close friends and several well-known faces from the Telugu film industry and politics. Although Teja has not yet shared pictures from the ceremony on his social media accounts, the first glimpse of the couple has already caught the attention of fans.
Actor #Tejasajja gets engaged to Mourya in Hyderabad. Political leaders and film celebrities attend the engagement. The wedding ceremony will happen at a resort in Udaipur next month. #TejaSajjaEngagement https://t.co/LcvaYyq4YV— Shakthi (@shakthispeaks) November 16, 2026
Several popular personalities attended the special occasion to congratulate the couple. Among them were actors Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Shivaji and Raghu Babu. Film producer Allu Aravind, director Karthik Gattamneni and producer Sahu Garapati were also present. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leader T Harish Rao were among the political leaders who attended the event.
Teja had also personally invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to the engagement ceremony.
Who Is Teja Sajja’s Soon-To-Be Wife?
While the actor has kept his relationship away from the public eye, some details about his fiancée are already known. Teja’s bride-to-be is a Hyderabad native who is currently based in the United States. She works in the technology sector with her father, and her family has no connection to the film industry.
In an earlier interview with a webloid, Teja spoke about his fiancée and explained why he does not want to reveal her identity. He said that she grew up in the US and is not familiar with the attention that comes with being associated with the film industry.
The mighty Megastar @KChiruTweets makes a powerful entry at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️🔥 Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/jIpFxpJp6i— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
"She was raised in the USA and is totally unaware of the limelight, and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way," the actor said.
He also mentioned that her family belongs to the technology sector and that she works with her father. Teja has chosen to keep her name and other personal details private as he wants her to stay away from unnecessary media attention.
Teja Sajja’s Wedding Plans
After the engagement, Teja and his fiancée are expected to get married in Udaipur. The actor had earlier revealed that his parents arranged the match. He is also expected to host a reception in Hyderabad for his friends and colleagues from the Telugu film industry.
Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl makes an energetic entry at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. ❤️ Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/qQSoJW6T6g— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 16, 2026
A Look At Teja Sajja’s Film Career
Teja Sajja started his journey as a child actor before becoming a popular face in Telugu cinema. However, it was Prasanth Varma’s Hanu-Man that brought him wider recognition. The superhero film became a major success and helped him reach audiences beyond Telugu-speaking states.
He later appeared in films such as Zombie Reddy and Mirai. Apart from acting, Teja also hosted the Telugu version of the reality show The Traitors. He has won three SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award for his work in films.