Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: No Photos Yet But Here Is What We Know
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 4, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: After months of speculation, pop icon Taylor Swift and American star footballer Travis Kelce are now married. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.
The wedding was officiated by actor Adam Sandler which surprised many fans who had been guessing who would lead the ceremony.
Instead of following the usual wedding tradition Taylor and Travis decided not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Taylor's brother Austin Swift was her man of honour while Travis' brother Jason Kelce served as the best man.
The ceremony was attended by hundreds of celebrities and athletes with close friends and family in attendance. Guests included Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp, and George Kittle.
Some familiar faces were missing from the celebrations. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were reportedly spending the holiday weekend in New York. Zoe Kravitz attended the wedding but her fiancé Harry Styles was in London for his tour.
Despite around 1000 guests attending the event no official wedding photos had been released at the time of writing. The couple managed to keep the ceremony highly private leaving fans waiting for a first look inside the venue.
It is also still not known what Taylor and Travis wore during the ceremony. The only detail confirmed is that both wore outfits by Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin.
The Empire State Building celebrated the occasion by lighting up in blue as a special nod to Taylor's "something blue" tradition. Elmo also shared a congratulatory poem for the newly married couple. Madison Square Garden displayed a special Just T and T Married message on its giant screens after the ceremony.
The couple received warm wishes from across the entertainment and sports worlds. Singer Dolly Parton had earlier joked that she wanted first rights to their future child while quoting her famous song I Will Always Love You.
Ahead of the wedding Taylor and Travis also donated 26 million dollars to charities across the United States including 2 million dollars to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.