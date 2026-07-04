ETV Bharat / entertainment

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: No Photos Yet But Here Is What We Know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now married ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: After months of speculation, pop icon Taylor Swift and American star footballer Travis Kelce are now married. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday. The wedding was officiated by actor Adam Sandler which surprised many fans who had been guessing who would lead the ceremony. Instead of following the usual wedding tradition Taylor and Travis decided not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Taylor's brother Austin Swift was her man of honour while Travis' brother Jason Kelce served as the best man. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of celebrities and athletes with close friends and family in attendance. Guests included Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp, and George Kittle.