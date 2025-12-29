ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Paid PR Don't Shake Us Up': Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence On Breakup Buzz Post AP Dhillon Kiss; Veer Pahariya's Comment Goes Viral

Tara and Veer had attended AP Dhillon's concert together. During the show, the singer invited Tara on stage as a special guest. Dressed in a black outfit, Tara joined him during his performance. The two were seen sharing a friendly hug and a brief cheek kiss before dancing together to popular tracks. While many fans cheered the moment, a section of social media users began circulating edited clips, claiming Veer looked uneasy during the interaction.

Hyderabad: Actor Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Veer Pahariya have strongly reacted to online speculation and trolling after a video from singer AP Dhillon's recent Mumbai concert went viral on social media. The video, which showed Tara sharing a brief onstage moment with the Punjabi singer, led several users to question her conduct and claim that Veer seemed uncomfortable while watching from the audience.

Some users criticised Tara for what they described as inappropriate behaviour, while others expressed sympathy for Veer. Breaking her silence, Tara Sutaria addressed the controversy directly through an Instagram post. Sharing a video from the concert, the actor wrote, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai, for SO much love for our song, and here's to more music and memories together. PS - False narratives, 'clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke's on the bullies."

Soon after, Veer Pahariya also stepped in to clarify what really happened. He commented on her post, pointing out that the footage being shared online was misleading. Veer wrote, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers."

Veer Pahariya's Comment Goes Viral (Photo: IG screengrab)

According to Veer, the viral clip stitched together moments from different parts of the concert, creating a false impression. The couple's responses helped shut down claims of any discomfort or tension between them.

This was not Tara's first appearance at an AP Dhillon concert. She had earlier attended his Pune show as well. The actor and then singer have also worked together on the music video Thodi Si Daaru, which was released earlier this year and received positive reactions from fans.