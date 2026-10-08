ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar's Death: 'What An Odd Day For This To Happen'

Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar's Death ( Photo: Getty Images/ ANI )

Hyderabad: Tanushree Dutta has reacted to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75. The actress said she had heard the news but wanted to focus on her work commitments in Lucknow. She also offered condolences to Patekar's family while admitting that she was unsure about how she should react to his demise.

Tanushree shared her reaction in a video on social media while she was travelling to Lucknow for an event. She said the day had already been planned around her professional commitments and that she wanted to remain focused on her work.

"I have heard the news. Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that," Tanushree said. She added that the timing of the news had left her in an unusual situation, especially as she had planned to spend the day attending to her work and social media commitments. "What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me," she said. Tanushree also spoke about the media attention she expected following Patekar's death. She said she had planned to go live on social media and post content related to her work, but was now concerned that the focus would shift entirely to the actor's demise and her reaction to it. "I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family," she said.