Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar's Death: 'What An Odd Day For This To Happen'
Tanushree Dutta reacted to Nana Patekar's death, offering condolences to his family while saying she was unsure how she should respond.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tanushree Dutta has reacted to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75. The actress said she had heard the news but wanted to focus on her work commitments in Lucknow. She also offered condolences to Patekar's family while admitting that she was unsure about how she should react to his demise.
Tanushree shared her reaction in a video on social media while she was travelling to Lucknow for an event. She said the day had already been planned around her professional commitments and that she wanted to remain focused on her work.
"I have heard the news. Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that," Tanushree said. She added that the timing of the news had left her in an unusual situation, especially as she had planned to spend the day attending to her work and social media commitments. "What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me," she said.
Tanushree also spoke about the media attention she expected following Patekar's death. She said she had planned to go live on social media and post content related to her work, but was now concerned that the focus would shift entirely to the actor's demise and her reaction to it. "I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family," she said.
Tanushree did not directly name Patekar in the video, but her comments came hours after news of his death emerged. She later shared glimpses of her journey to Lucknow, including videos from the airport and her flight.
Tanushree and Nana Patekar's 2018 controversy
Tanushree's reaction comes years after she accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the shooting of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her allegations, made publicly in 2018, became one of the early high-profile episodes of India's #MeToo movement. Tanushree had alleged that Patekar behaved inappropriately with her on the film set. Patekar denied the allegations and called the claims false. The controversy received widespread attention and led to renewed discussions around harassment and safety in the Indian film industry.
Nana Patekar dies at 75
Patekar died early Thursday following a cardiac arrest. According to doctors, he was brought to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, Goa, at around 4:20 am. Medical staff attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes to an hour, but their efforts were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. The actor's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from across the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers have remembered him for his intense performances, distinctive voice and contribution to Indian cinema and theatre.
His last rites are scheduled to take place in Pune with full state honours. Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that the decision was taken in recognition of Patekar's contribution to Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema.