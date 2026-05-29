Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Will Perform Well & I Am Confident About It, Says Actor Arjun
TN CM Vijay is my friend. Like the general public, I too have pinned a lot of hopes on the actor's new journey, Arjun says
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Chennai: Multilingual actor Arjun expressed confidence that actor-turned-politician Vijay will perform well as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Like the general public, he too has pinned a lot of hopes on the actor's new journey as TN CM.
He was addressing a press conference in Chennai to promote his upcoming action drama, 'Blast'.
When asked how he viewed the scenes depicted in his cult movie 'Muthalvan' unfolding in Tamil Nadu politics with Vijay's elevation as the CM, Arjun said, "In the movie, I was a 'reel' CM, and that was only for a day. But my friend Vijay is the real CM, elevated to the post with the overwhelming support of the people of Tamil Nadu. I am completely confident he will perform well."
In Muthalvan, Arjun played a young journalist who accepted the Chief Minister's challenge to assume his role for a day to understand his problems, bringing about several changes in just 24 hours. The film is one of the biggest hits of Arjun's career.
Speaking about 'Blast,' Arjun called it an action-packed feature film which will be liked by the audience. Arjun plays the lead role alongside actresses Abhirami and Preethi.
Actress Abhirami has delivered a stunning performance in the film's fight sequences, he said. "The other female lead, Preethi, previously showcased her exceptional talent in dance. In this film, she has successfully demonstrated her prowess in action sequences as well," Arjun said.
He also heaped praise on the director for skillfully crafting the screenplay ensuring every character in the film was important. The music composer has also done an excellent job with the background score," Arjun added.
When asked about his views on 'Sanatana Dharma' given his inclination towards spirituality, Arjun stated, "Sanatana Dharma is not a religion. Rather, it is a way of life. It propagates fundamental principles such as 'one must not steal' and 'one must not covet others' possessions. From our childhood, our parents cared for us so beautifully. Sanatana teaches that, in the same spirit, we too must care for our parents during their old age, revering them as gods. If you insist that Sanatana should not exist, then cast your parents out of your home. Is that even possible?" he questioned.