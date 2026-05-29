ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Will Perform Well & I Am Confident About It, Says Actor Arjun

Chennai: Multilingual actor Arjun expressed confidence that actor-turned-politician Vijay will perform well as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Like the general public, he too has pinned a lot of hopes on the actor's new journey as TN CM.

He was addressing a press conference in Chennai to promote his upcoming action drama, 'Blast'.

When asked how he viewed the scenes depicted in his cult movie 'Muthalvan' unfolding in Tamil Nadu politics with Vijay's elevation as the CM, Arjun said, "In the movie, I was a 'reel' CM, and that was only for a day. But my friend Vijay is the real CM, elevated to the post with the overwhelming support of the people of Tamil Nadu. I am completely confident he will perform well."

In Muthalvan, Arjun played a young journalist who accepted the Chief Minister's challenge to assume his role for a day to understand his problems, bringing about several changes in just 24 hours. The film is one of the biggest hits of Arjun's career.