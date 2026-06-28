ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamil Nadu Bids Farewell To 'Screenplay King' Bhagyaraj With State Honours

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay pays tribute to the mortal remains of late film director and actor K Bhagyaraj, at his residence, in Chennai. ( PTI )

Starting at Valluvar Kottam in Nungambakkam, the funeral procession travelled through major city roads, reaching the Besant Nagar electric crematorium at around 11 am. Throughout the route, numerous fans and people waited by the roadside to bid farewell to Bhagyaraj, offering flowers, folding their hands, and weeping.

Earlier, final rites were performed according to family traditions at his residence in Chennai's Nungambakkam. Following this, a police guard of honour was presented and he was taken in a flower-adorned casket for the final procession.

Chennai: Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and director K Bhagyaraj was laid to rest with full State honours accompanied by a 72-gun salute at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium on Sunday.

At the Besant Nagar crematorium, his son Shanthanu performed the final rites. Subsequently, the body was cremated with full state honours, accompanied by a 72-gun salute from the police in the presence of family, friends and members of the film industry.

Bhagyaraj, aged 73, suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday morning while returning home after a walk. Although his family immediately rushed him to a private hospital on Greams Road in Chennai, he passed away despite the doctors' intensive treatment efforts.

Following his death, his body was kept at his residence near Valluvar Kottam in Nungambakkam till Sunday morning, allowing the public and members of the film fraternity to pay their respects. Leading figures from the Tamil film industry including actors, directors, producers, and technicians visited to pay their respects to the deceased. Prominent actors namely Rajini, Kamal, Dhanush, and Sivakarthikeyan, as well as popular actresses, including Trisha and Nayanthara, were among those who came to offer their tributes.

Additionally, Chief Minister Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin along with ministers and MLAs, visited his residence to offer condolences to the family. Throughout the day, thousands of fans waited in long queues to pay their tearful final respects to the beloved director on Saturday.

Vijay on Saturday announced that Bhagyaraj will be laid to rest with full State honours. Accordingly, he was cremated on Sunday morning.