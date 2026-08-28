Tamil Film Producers Postpone September 1 Strike After TN Minister Assures Permanent Solution
Tamil film producers have indefinitely postponed their September 1 strike after Minister Rajmohan assured them that their concerns would be discussed with Chief Minister Vijay.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 28, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil film producers have postponed their proposed strike from September 1 after receiving an assurance from Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity Rajmohan that their concerns will be taken up with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association jointly announced the decision on Friday. The producers had earlier announced that they would stop the release of new Tamil films from September 1. They had also planned to halt all ongoing film shootings and post-production work from the same date.
The decision to postpone the strike came after a meeting between representatives of the producers’ associations and Minister Rajmohan on August 26. During the meeting, the producers explained the problems faced by the Tamil film industry and submitted their demands to the minister in the form of a petition.
According to the producers, Rajmohan assured them that their concerns would be brought to the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. He also said that tripartite talks would be arranged under the guidance of the Chief Minister to find a permanent solution to the issues faced by the industry.
The producers said that after going through their petition, the minister asked the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Federation and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association to continue with the existing process for film releases for now.
The minister also reportedly told the producers that the Tamil Nadu government would take steps to arrange talks between the distributors, theatre owners and producers after the ongoing Assembly session. The talks are expected to focus on the issues surrounding theatrical releases and OTT release timelines.
The dispute began after the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Federation and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association announced new conditions for releasing films in theatres. The two bodies said they would screen only those films whose producers gave a written assurance that their movies would be released on OTT platforms at least eight weeks after their theatrical release.
The producers’ associations objected to the decision, saying that it had been taken without consulting them. In their August 22 joint statement, they said that the distributors and theatre owners had decided on their own that only films agreeing to the eight-week OTT window would be allowed to have theatrical screenings.
The producers also pointed out that such a condition was not being followed in neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. They alleged that the move was being introduced only in Tamil Nadu and said it needed to be opposed.
As a result, the producers announced on August 22 that no new Tamil films would be released from September 1. They also said that film shootings and post-production activities would stop from the same date.
However, following the assurance from Minister Rajmohan, the producers’ associations have now decided to indefinitely postpone the strike. The decision gives the Tamil film industry more time to resolve the dispute through talks with the state government, distributors and theatre owners.