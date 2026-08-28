ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamil Film Producers Postpone September 1 Strike After TN Minister Assures Permanent Solution

Chennai: Tamil film producers have postponed their proposed strike from September 1 after receiving an assurance from Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity Rajmohan that their concerns will be taken up with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association jointly announced the decision on Friday. The producers had earlier announced that they would stop the release of new Tamil films from September 1. They had also planned to halt all ongoing film shootings and post-production work from the same date.

The decision to postpone the strike came after a meeting between representatives of the producers’ associations and Minister Rajmohan on August 26. During the meeting, the producers explained the problems faced by the Tamil film industry and submitted their demands to the minister in the form of a petition.

According to the producers, Rajmohan assured them that their concerns would be brought to the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. He also said that tripartite talks would be arranged under the guidance of the Chief Minister to find a permanent solution to the issues faced by the industry.

The producers said that after going through their petition, the minister asked the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Federation and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association to continue with the existing process for film releases for now.

The minister also reportedly told the producers that the Tamil Nadu government would take steps to arrange talks between the distributors, theatre owners and producers after the ongoing Assembly session. The talks are expected to focus on the issues surrounding theatrical releases and OTT release timelines.