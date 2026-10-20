ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37, Days After Uncle And Music Director Deva's Death

Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37 ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, son of late music composer Sabesh and nephew of veteran music director Deva, has died at the age of 37. The actor passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night, October 19, following health complications. His death comes just three days after the demise of his uncle, Deva, adding to the grief of a family that also lost Karthik's father last year.

Sources close to the family told a newswire that Karthik had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He breathed his last at around 11.15 pm on Monday. According to media reports, the actor had been hospitalised for nearly two months and was receiving treatment, including dialysis. His condition reportedly deteriorated in the days leading up to his death.

His mortal remains were expected to be taken to his residence, where people could pay their last respects. His last rites were scheduled to take place at the Valasaravakkam burial ground in Chennai at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, October 20. Karthik is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, their two daughters, and his elder sisters, Geetha Sabesh and Archana Sabesh. Karthik Sabesh's film career Karthik Sabesh made his acting debut with the Tamil film Dreams in 2004. He subsequently appeared in several films, often in supporting roles, and worked with prominent names in the Tamil film industry. His filmography includes Dum, Vallavan, Kulir 100 Degree, Kaadhal Solla Vandhen, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, Burma and Mahabalipuram. Although he did not pursue acting as regularly as some of his contemporaries, Karthik remained connected to Tamil cinema through his work and his family's musical legacy.