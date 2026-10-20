Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37, Days After Uncle And Music Director Deva's Death
Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh died at 37 following health complications, days after uncle Deva's death and a year after his father Sabesh passed away.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 20, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, son of late music composer Sabesh and nephew of veteran music director Deva, has died at the age of 37. The actor passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night, October 19, following health complications. His death comes just three days after the demise of his uncle, Deva, adding to the grief of a family that also lost Karthik's father last year.
Sources close to the family told a newswire that Karthik had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He breathed his last at around 11.15 pm on Monday. According to media reports, the actor had been hospitalised for nearly two months and was receiving treatment, including dialysis. His condition reportedly deteriorated in the days leading up to his death.
His mortal remains were expected to be taken to his residence, where people could pay their last respects. His last rites were scheduled to take place at the Valasaravakkam burial ground in Chennai at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, October 20. Karthik is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, their two daughters, and his elder sisters, Geetha Sabesh and Archana Sabesh.
Actor jai Mourns the loss of his cousin karthik Sabesh just three days after the passing of his uncle Music composer #Deva Two heartbreaking 💔losses in the family . May their souls rest in peace. 🙏 #KarthikSabesh— Ashwini (@GhortaleAshwini) October 20, 2026
Karthik Sabesh's film career
Karthik Sabesh made his acting debut with the Tamil film Dreams in 2004. He subsequently appeared in several films, often in supporting roles, and worked with prominent names in the Tamil film industry. His filmography includes Dum, Vallavan, Kulir 100 Degree, Kaadhal Solla Vandhen, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, Burma and Mahabalipuram. Although he did not pursue acting as regularly as some of his contemporaries, Karthik remained connected to Tamil cinema through his work and his family's musical legacy.
Family suffers three losses in a year
Karthik's death comes at a particularly difficult time for his family. His uncle, veteran music composer Deva, passed away on October 17 at the age of 75 following a massive cardiac arrest. The celebrated composer, popularly known as 'Thenisai Thendral', was rushed to a hospital in Chennai, where doctors reportedly attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.
The family had also lost Karthik's father, music composer Sabesh, in October 2025. Sabesh was one half of the popular music director duo Sabesh–Murali, which composed music for several Tamil films, including Samuthiram, Thavamai Thavamirundhu and Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi.
Deva, meanwhile, was known for composing music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. His memorable soundtracks included Rajinikanth's Baashha, Annamalai and Arunachalam. He was also widely credited with bringing Chennai's popular Gaana music style into mainstream Tamil cinema.