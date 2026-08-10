ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tabu Packs A Punch In First Glimpse From Puri Jagannadh's Slumdog 33 Temple Road - Watch

The makers released the character glimpse on Monday, giving audiences a closer look at Tabu's role. The short video presents Gauri Hegde as a woman who does not back down, even when faced with trouble. From her commanding attitude to her action-packed moments, Tabu appears to be playing a character with plenty of attitude.

Hyderabad: Tabu has arrived in a fierce new avatar, and her first video glimpse from Puri Jagannadh's upcoming action entertainer Slumdog 33 Temple Road has already caught attention. The actress plays Gauri Hegde, a fearless and powerful officer in the Vijay Sethupathi-led film.

The glimpse introduces Gauri as a fearless woman and a powerful officer. She is seen confronting people, slapping them and taking on the bad guys without hesitation. In one of the striking moments, she tells Vijay Sethupathi's character, "In our style, we first shoot and then talk." The video ends with the character's identity being revealed as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

Tabu also shared the character reveal with her fans on social media. The actress described Gauri as fierce and fearless and spoke about the experience of getting the character's Hyderabadi dialect right. Her glimpse has added another interesting layer to the film, especially because it marks a very different action-oriented presentation of the acclaimed actress.

Director Puri Jagannadh is known for creating characters with a strong personality and distinctive screen presence. The first look at Gauri Hegde suggests that Tabu's character has been designed in a similar style. Her confidence and sharp body language stand out in almost every frame of the glimpse. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Puri Jagannadh. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is also part of the cast in a pivotal role. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are among the other actors featuring in important supporting roles.

The makers have completed the shooting, with post-production work currently progressing across the different language versions. The film is being mounted as a Pan-India action entertainer and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Music for the film is being composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has previously earned praise for his work in films such as Arjun Reddy and Animal. His music is expected to add to the intense mood of the action drama.